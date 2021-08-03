"We all know the fight to make" - Aleksandar Rakic calls out Jiri Prochazka for a fight in 2021

Light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic has called out Jiri Prochazka for a fight before the end of 2021.

'Rocket' posted an update on Twitter, saying he has been waiting for a fight since March. According to Rakic, everybody wants to see him face off against 'The Czech Samurai.'

He wrote:

"My last fight was in March and here I am still waiting for a fight. We all know the fight to make. You call yourself Samurai but you want the @ufc fans to wait until 2022? I'm free and ready anytime the rest of the year!"

Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka are rising stars in the 205-pound division. Both fighters seem to be a win away from a title shot. A face-off between the two would make perfect sense for the UFC.

Aleksandar Rakic last competed at UFC 259 in March 2021 against Thiago Santos. The Austrian fighter defeated Santos via unanimous decision. Before that, 'Rocket' edged out a unanimous decision victory against Anthony Smith in August 2020.

Jiri Prochazka, on the other hand, has only competed twice in the UFC. His last fight took place at UFC Vegas 25, where he took on former title challenger Dominick Reyes in a five-round main event bout. 'Denisa' delivered a highlight-reel worthy spinning back-elbow finish in the second round.

Prochazka earned the 'Fight of the Night' and the 'Performance of the Night' accolades for his spectacular showing.

Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC today

With only two fights in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka has proved to be a highly entertaining fighter. His impressive MMA record matched him up against two former challengers in Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes at the start of his UFC career. 'Denisa' proved worthy of being called an elite fighter after delivering two flashy knockouts.

Prochazka's rise in the UFC has been meteoric. It wouldn't come as a shock if the 28-year-old soon received a shot at the much-coveted gold.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh