"Cody 'No Chin' Garbage" - Henry Cejudo reacts to Cody Garbrandt's UFC 269 loss to Kai Kara-France and deletes tweet

Henry Cejudo trolled Cody Garbrandt after he was knocked out by Kai Kara-France in the very first round at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

No.6-ranked UFC flyweight contender Kara-France finished No.7 bantamweight Garbrandt in just three minutes and 21 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena.

Soon after the bout was over, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter and renamed 'No Love' Garbrandt as 'No Chin' Garbage before officially welcoming him to the UFC's men's 125-pound division. He later deleted the post.

"Cody "No Chin" Garbage, welcome to the flyweight division. @kaikarafrance You can thank yours truly for saving the flyweights! #UFC269." posted Cejudo

After romping to a 11-0 professional MMA record early on in his career and stealing the bantamweight championship from Dominick Cruz in December 2016, Garbrandt (12-5) now has five losses in his last six fights inside the octagon.

'Don't Blink', on the other hand, now has a 23-9-1 record. He has won his last two encounters on the trot and is likely to enter the top-five of the UFC flyweight contenders' rankings next week.

Both Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt are former UFC champions

Henry Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He is the fourth fighter in UFC history, after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes, to hold two belts simultaneously in different weight classes.

Cejudo (16-2) retired from the sport in May 2020 after his successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Henry Cejudo joins some elite company, as he becomes the 4th fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously (flyweight, bantamweight).



He joins Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, and Conor McGregor. Henry Cejudo joins some elite company, as he becomes the 4th fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously (flyweight, bantamweight).He joins Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, and Conor McGregor. https://t.co/wsl5k8LVwF

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt beat Cruz at UFC 207 to become the men's 135-pound division champ. He dropped the championship to T.J. Dillashaw almost a year later at UFC 217 and lost the rematch as well.

Garbrandt has now moved to the flyweight division and it is unclear who he will face next. He was earlier scheduled to face then titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo last year, but pulled out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19.

