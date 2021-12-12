Who won the UFC fight last night (11th December 2021)?

Charles Oliveira was successful in his first title defense against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269. The title clash took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oliveira has extended his streak to 10 overall wins after surviving a wild opening round. 'Do Bronx' got the job done at the 1:02 mark of the third round after forcing Poirier to tap out with a standing rear-naked choke.

The co-main event of UFC 269 saw one of the most monumental upsets in recent memory. Julianna Pena, who entered the bout as the +660 underdog, shocked the world when she choked out Amanda Nunes to become the new women's bantamweight champion.

After being dropped twice in the opening round, Pena mounted an admirable comeback in the second frame. The competitors exchanged huge shots before Pena dropped Nunes and then quickly capitalized on the opportunity by locking in a rear-naked choke. Unable to escape, 'The Lioness' was forced to submit at 3:20 of the second round.

In a middleweight matchup, Geoff Neal battled through adversity to earn a hard-fought split decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Neal utilized his counter-punching to keep Ponzinibbio at bay and secure the nod after 15 minutes of action.

Kai Kara-France snagged the biggest win of his career so far against former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. The Kiwi fighter flattened Garbrandt in the first round to spoil his flyweight debut.

Sean O'Malley kicked off the main card with another highlight reel-worthy highlight against Raulian Paiva. 'The Suga Show' continues to gain some steam after putting the Brazilian away via first-round TKO.

UFC 269 full card and results

Charles Oliveira (C) def. Dustin Poirier via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes (C) via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt via first-round TKO (punches)

Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO (punches)

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round knockout (punch)

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO (punches)

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round submission (armbar)

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO (punches, elbows)

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round submission (rear naked choke)

