WeCrashed Episode 4 recap: Saved by the billionaire (Spoilers)

This week's episode of WeCrashed almost saw the fall and a quick but much-awaited rise of WeWork.

Created by Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg, the series follows the rise and fall of the world's most valuable startup, WeWork, and the chaotic love that made it happen. This episode was directed by Cory Finley and written by Zenzele Price.

Here's a recap for WeCrashed episode 4, 4.4.

WeCrashed Episode 4: A Recap

The fourth episode of WeCrashed opens with WeWork losing more than $1 million a day. It's a Saturday night and Adam is hosting a staff meeting questioning why the company is not growing faster instead of being at home with his wife and kids.

It's frustrating for everyone at the meeting, because losing more than a million a day is no joke, but as soon as one of the employees quits their job, Adam doubles their salary and surprises everyone with a fancy dinner. He then goes on to say that he knows exactly what needs to be done to help the company grow.

The mission is to woo two prospective clients and in order to do so, WeWork needs to commit to longer leases and more square footage. Doubling the rent, getting more food at the table and extending the lease period is what Adam thought of and it works.

Although the company is on its way to growth, investors and staff are still concerned as it is still losing money on a daily basis. Miguel isn't in on the suggested idea of laying off some of the staff and won't bring the idea to Adam, even though he is aware of the sinking ship. For Adam, getting more money is his second mission and the only solution instead of closing locations and scaling back.

A brand new somebody

After being overlooked by Adam, especially after he skipped a costume party that Rebekah helped organize, she finds herself bonding with another attendee. This attendee is none other than Elishia Kennedy, a woman with an empire of her own. Once Rebekah realizes that, she goes out of her way to run into Elishia again at school drop-off.

She also learns that Elishia does not care that she is related to Gwyneth Paltrow and does not role her eyes when Rebekah makes unusual comments like negative thoughts are a choice.

The two then become friends fast, but in this friendship, Rebekah isn't completely honest. She pretends her relationship with Adam is great even though the two haven't even talked in weeks.

Rebekah also feels insecure about her level of success compared to Elishia's after all the failed attempts she has faced. While Elishia is the founder of a very successful company, the most frequently asked questions on Google about Rebekah remain about Adam, WeWork and her celebrity cousin.

A billion-dollar save

One day in WeCrashed, Rebekah stops by WeWork to give her new friend Elishia a tour where she introduces her to Adam, who is in a meeting about the state of the company. Upon meeting Elishia, Adam tries to get her to invest, which ends with Elishia later asking Rebekah if her husband was "for real" and being the good wife, Rebekah assures her that he is.

By the end of this episode of WeCrashed, Elishia will become the new chief brand officer for WeWork. While Rebekah builds on her friendship with Elishia, WeWork fires employees through email and later has Run DMC perform a private concert.

Throughout the episode in WeCrashed, Adam is seen trying to secure an investment from the famous Masayoshi Son, who is a Japanese billionaire and founder-CEO of SoftBank. Adam knows Masa is big on investing in tech, so he introduced WeWork Labs.

Adam goes to the extent of flying down to India just to speak at the Startup India conference Masa was attending. He tailors his entire presentation to impress Masa and after months of rescheduling, Masa visits Adam at WeWork. He walks through the offices, all staged and practiced by Adam, before giving him a number. A number that could save WeWork from crashing and become a billion dollar company, Masa offers investing $4.4 billion in WeWork.

