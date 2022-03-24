This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 ending explained: Do Kate and Toby put a seal on their unfortunate fate? (Spoilers)

The brand new episode of This Is Us marked its final Kate-centric episode in the Big Three trilogy.

Directed by Mandy Moore (who portrays Rebecca Pearson in the series), the episode revolved around Kate and her growth as a person. It takes viewers through Kate at different stages of her life and shows how she was always better when left on her own.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode of This Is Us Season 6.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9

As Episode 9 of This Is Us Season 6 progresses towards the end, viewers will start to see things fall apart for Toby and Kate on Kate's trip to San Francisco. After having a spontaneous yet unpleasant day, the two get into a big fight at Toby's apartment. Kate confronts Toby about the LA job offer he rejected, and the two then debate the pros and cons of both jobs.

Toby then mentions the importance of having a high-status job with financial benefits and says that he wishes to give baby Jack everything he needs, something they can't do with Kate's assistant teacher job. Kate ultimately points out how happy Toby appears to be at his new job and in his new life, further mentioning her love for the old version of him.

However, Toby disagrees and shares how miserable that version of him was. Kate then tells him how he took away the emptiness inside of her and gave her hope for the future, but he is also the one thing that is making her sad now. The next morning on This Is Us, Toby apologizes for keeping things going and concludes that uprooting their lives is the only option to fix things between them, infuriating Kate.

This led to Kate walking out the door to take a breather, after which she finds herself on the sidewalk, eyeing the hill Toby wouldn't let her walk up the other day. She scales the hill and proves to herself that she can thrive when left on her own and can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

Once she reaches the top of the hill, she calls Philip and asks to get considered for a full-time position in place of a co-worker who recently retired. This hints at her decision not to uproot her life, something Toby was hoping for while also concealing the fate of their marriage and how she chooses to put herself first in place of Toby's needs.

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is now streaming on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

