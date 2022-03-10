This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7 ending explained: What was Rebecca's big announcement? (Spoilers)

A brand new episode of This Is Us premiered this week after a long wait.

Directed by Glenn Steelman, the episode revolved around Rebecca and her Thanksgiving dinners over the years. However, present-day Rebecca's big announcement is what really sent viewers' nerves into overdrive.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 7

In Episode 7 of This Is Us Season 6, viewers see Kate and Toby fighting at the dinner table after the latter indirectly body shames his children. After dinner, Randall escaped to the porch to look at his photos from the day and admitted to Beth that he was feeling disconnected from his ailing mother.

Meanwhile, Kate and Toby reconvened to talk about how often they fought. Toby expressed how concerned he was that Jack was being overfed and highlighted their genetics. This led to Kate admitting her history of eating disorders and how she wouldn't want her kids to suffer through the same shameful cycle. The conversation was broken up by Rebecca's family meeting.

Rebecca called the meeting to discuss her mortality so that her family would not be left in as much chaos as they were when Jack died. She announced that Miguel would make the decisions regarding her care on her behalf. She added that if Miguel is incapable of doing so, Kate will be the person to replace him.

Rebecca also asked her children not to hold themselves back due to her disease and that they should continue to live their lives to the fullest.

After the meeting, Kevin found Miguel on the porch and brought him the house plans as a peace offering.

Meanwhile, Kate asked Rebecca why she put her in charge. In response, her mother stated that Kate was her best friend. She then proceeded to whisper the sugar pie recipe to her.

Kate then promised her mother that she would pass down the recipe to her daughter, Hailey, one day.

Why did Rebecca choose Kate?

Viewers of This Is Us are aware of the rocky relationship between Kate and Rebecca and the progress the two have made.

While the two characters might still not see eye-to-eye at times, Kate still cares a lot about her mother. Meanwhile, for Rebecca, Kate is her little bug. All three of her kids bring out different sides of her. However, Kate, being the empathetic one, brings out the warmth in her, something she wishes to keep.

Randall has always been the one who truly wanted to look after his mother, and he feels disconnected because of the distance between them.

Kevin has also always been there for his mother. However, Rebecca felt the need to pass down the responsibility to Kate in order to validate their relationship and its progress.

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is now streaming on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

