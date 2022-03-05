Fresh ending explained: Does Noa make it out alive from Steve's house of horrors? (spoilers)

A gruesome rom-com with cannibalism is not what one would expect looking at Hulu's Fresh.

The Sebastian Stan and Daisy-Edgar Jones starrer revolves around a girl looking for love and a boy looking for meat. A "meat-cute" gone wrong is what would summarize this Mimi Cave directorial Fresh, which had a somewhat predicatable yet gory ending.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of the thriller.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of Fresh

As Hulu's Fresh progresses towards the end, viewers will see Noa building an emotional connection with Steve, making him trust her even more. On their dinner date, Noa goes into the bedroom with Steve and the two get intimate. However, when she goes down on him, she bites him, hard, and shoves soap into his eyes.

With blood dripping from Noa's face, she locks him in the bedroom and steals his keys and her phone. She then runs over to help Mollie and Penny escape, which becomes a task as Penny is missing a leg. But Mollie and Noa helped as much as they could to get Penny out of the house of horrors.

Meanwhile, Mollie's friend Paul uses the location-tracking information Mollie sent him and drives over to Steve's house. Scared of where he ended up, Paul drives away from the property after hearing gunshots. These gunshots prove that Steve is still in love and has a gun to kill the three.

Mollie, Noa, and Penny are stranded on the ground with no escape or weapon but they manage to get Steve by attacking him viciously. Noa then picks up his gun, asks him to smile, and then shoots him in the head. Just when they think it's all over, Steve's wife Ann shows up.

Ann looks for Steve and after seeing signs of struggle in the house, the bloodshed, and hearing the sound of the gunshots, she heads outside. She found Steve's dead body and came across Noa, who had run back to the house to get her phone. Ann begins to strangle Noa, but Noa stabs her with the car keys.

Mollie hears Noa calling for help, and so she shows up to rescue Noa and kills Ann with a shovel, shouting, "Women like you are the problem!” The two then collapsed against each other, finally realizing they were free from horror.

The end

In the final shot of Fresh, Noa gets a text on her phone from Chad, the terrible date she had at the beginning of the film, that says. "U up?" This turns into a moment of pure irony, hitting right on the theme of the film: modern dating is no less than hell.

In one last moment of gross, disturbing imagery, Fresh has a mid-credit scene: an aerial shot of Steve's clients seated around a dinner table of raw, bleeding human meat. Some men wear suits, some are naked, but it acts as a final reminder that there are a whole lot of rich, disgusting people in the world. The scene ends with a box closing around the image, letting the rest of the credits roll in.

Viewers can catch Fresh streaming on Hulu.

