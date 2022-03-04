The Weekend Away review: Leighton Meester brings her A-game in Netflix thriller 

The internet's beloved small-screen mean girl, Leighton Meester, has returned to Netflix's The Weekend Away, a movie that ensures viewers will remain on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Kim Farrant, the film revolves around two best friends who take a trip to Croatia in desperate need of a getaway. All seems good until only one of them comes back alive.

Review of 'The Weekend Away'

Kim Farrant's The Weekend Away opens with a woman's body floating in calm water, setting the assumption that Beth's holiday in Croatia with her best friend Kate went well, until a casualty.

Though the film takes time to reach that point, it does not waver for a bit. It sets up the narrative well, giving time to illustrate the women's friendship.

Beth is a new mother, barely out of the haze of sleepless nights and post-partum depression, while Kate is a social butterfly reeling from a recent divorce that has pushed her into a black hole of hedonistic narcissism.

A touristy thriller

Written by Sarah Alderson from her own novel of the same name, the Netflix thriller is somewhat reminiscint of cheesy '90s movie where the plot has more twists than the serpentine road Beth’s taxi takes to get to her Airbnb.

Director Kim Farrant and cinematographer Noah Greenberg capture the alluring sunny beauty of Split, Croatia, with stunning camera movements. Pink sunsets contrast against ancient stone buildings, and they frame the actors like classic postcards or vacation photos.

Even during the darker twists in the film, the touristy vibes stay the same, as if the film is a slideshow recapping the most disastrous getaway ever.

The contrasting temperaments

What makes The Weekend Away interesting is its attempt to shed light on thorny, deeper topics like the exploitation of tourism, local annoyance with the tourists’ recklessness, and the struggle to maintain a friendship with a new mother. But these are also the moments that drive the plot twists in the film.

The contrast between the two characters is also depicted through the phases of their life, which differs in both temperament and style. Beth, being a new mother and an introvert, has frazzled hair and no makeup; Kate, a recent divorcee, dons bright red lips and teal sequins on their night out.

An incredible performance

Leighton Meester, best known for playing Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, has an incredibly likable screen presence. The film sticks to that, anchoring the viewer's investment in her. In even more emotional sequences, the director was not afraid to let Meester showcase her expressive eyes with classic close-ups.

All-in-all, The Weekend Away is refreshing with its brevity and twists. The scenery is stunning, the twists keep the adrenaline pumping and the performances are worth remembering. It is the best kind of purposely preposterous potboiler.

The Weekend Away is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Saman