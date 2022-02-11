Which was Leighton Meester's last movie? Career explored as Netflix releases The Weekend Away trailer

The Weekend Away, an upcoming mystery thriller movie inspired by the bestselling novel The Weekend Away by Sarah Alderson, is all set to debut on March 3, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The movie stars Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester as the lead character Beth. Since Netflix dropped its trailer, it has started to create a lot of buzz among viewers as it marks actress Leighton Meester's comeback after a long break and the movie's assumably captivating storyline.

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix thriller looks quite captivating with its intriguing storyline and glimpses of promising acting from the cast members.

The movie revolves around a thrilling vacation in Croatia taken by two best friends Beth and Kate that goes terribly wrong, and changes their lives forever. Kim Farrant, well-known for directing Strangerland, will serve as the director of the movie. Alongside Leighton Meester, the list of cast members in the movie entails Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris and Ziad Bakri.

As revealed in the trailer for the highly-anticipated thriller movie, The Weekend Away, Leighton Meester will be seen playing an intense role (Beth), going through a lot of trouble and finally on a quest to find out what happened to Kate, her best friend the night of her disappearance.

The Weekend Away will premiere on March 3, 2022, on Netflix, and you don't want to miss it.

Which was Leighton Meester's last movie?

Leighton Meester last starred in the crime drama movie Semper Fi in 2019. The movie was directed by Henry-Alex Rubin. Along with Meester, the other actors in the movie included Jai Courtney, Finn Wittrock, Nat Wolff, Beau Knapp and Arturo Castro. In the movie, Meester played the role of Clara, a bold and courageous small-town girl.

More about Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester is a well-known American actress, model and singer. She is highly renowned for portraying the iconic role of Blair Waldorf, the devious socialite in Gossip Girl, (2007–2012) the CW teen-drama series.

She has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies including Killer Movie as Jaynie Hansen in 2008, Country Strong as Chiles Stanton in 2010, The Roommate as Rebecca Evans in 2011, Monte Carlo as Meg Kelly in 2011, The Oranges as Nina Ostroff in 2011, The Judge as Carla Powell in 2014 and several others.

She made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men in 2014. She also portrayed the role of Angie D'Amato in Single Parents (2018–2020), the ABC sitcom.

Apart from acting, the actress has ventured into the world of music. She has been featured in Good Girls Go Bad, the Cobra Starship single (2009), which charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. She then went on to release solo singles Somebody to Love in 2009 and Your Love's a Drug in 2010.

She also had a career in modeling, and has been the face of several big brands such as Jimmy Choo, Vera Wang and Herbal Essences. She is married to actor Adam Brody, famous for playing the role of Seth Cohen in The O.C. (2003-2007).

