3 reasons why Netflix's 'In From the Cold' cannot be missed

In From the Cold is a Netflix Original spy thriller series, all set to premiere on January 28, 2022.

With a growing fondness for spy thrillers among viewers, it would be safe to say that the anticipation for this series has only grown since Netflix dropped its trailer on January 14, 2022.

Written by Adam Glass, the series stars Margarita Levieva as Jenny Franklin, Lydia Fleming as Becca, Cillian O’Sullivan as Chauncey, Charles Brice as Chris, Stasya Miloslavskaya as Anya, Alyona Khmelnitskaya as Svetlana Petrova, Lola Mae Loughran as Maddie Davis, and several other renowned actors.

From the trailer of the series, it is evident that this series is going to be an immersive experience.

Netflix's upcoming thriller series 'In From the Cold' begs your attention

Let's jump right in and lay down all the major reasons why this upcoming Netflix Original series cannot be missed.

1) A power packed female lead character

The thriller series In From the Cold will center around Jenny Franklin, a former secret Russian spy and single mother, played by Margarita Levieva. Jenny Franklin was the only survivor of a classified KGB experiment which gave her unique and powerful abilities.

It has not yet been revealed what acquired powers she holds but it is crystal clear that Jenny has remarkable physical fortitude, dauntless courage, and impressive fighting skills. Levieva's look from the trailer makes it safe to assume that she will catch viewers by storm with her fighting prowess and captivating on-screen presence.

2) Distinctively effective writing style of Adam Glass

Comic book writer, producer, and screenwriter Adam Glass is highly acclaimed for his unique and powerful writing in the dark fantasy thriller series Supernatural. He is also well known for his work in Criminal Minds, All About the Andersons, The Cleaner, Blue Collar TV, and Cold Case.

As a comic book writer, Adam has effectively contributed to several praiseworthy works, including Luke Cage, Deadpool, and Suicide Squad.

Time and again it has been proven that behind every successful series, there is a strong writing team. With a writer as promising as Adam Glass, the expectations from this spy thriller series are quite high.

3) The epic transformation and enthralling action scenes

In the series, one of the most interesting factors is Jenny’s epic transformation. In a striking move, she turns into a noxious assassin from a discreet American single mother, and her demeanor noticeably shifts from a harmless American citizen to a headstrong and self-assured woman.

Apart from the jaw-dropping transformation, the series will also be full of electrifying fight scenes. This characteristic adds to the excitement and anticipation among the viewers for this upcoming spy thriller series.

In From the Cold will premiere on January 28, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul