'Euphoria' Season 2 Episode 3 review: A series of relapses, realizations and reciprocations

Euphoria's latest episode focused heavily on reciprocations and realizations, from Cal's love story to Lexi's need to be in the spotlight.

Created by Sam Levinson, the popular teen drama has shifted from love triangles to the unrequited kind. The latest episode featured Cal's past, Cassie's crazy behavior, Lexi's play and Rue's drug dealing business.

Let's dive in and dissect the third episode of HBO Max's Euphoria Season 2.

Note: This Euphoria article contains spoilers.

Analyzing Euphoria Season 2 Episode 3

Episode 3 of Euphoria Season 2 gave viewers something unexpected, a glimpse into Cal Jacobs' past. He is the first adult in the series to get a backstory of his own, who was in love with his best friend Derek as a teen.

This backstory helps viewers understand why Cal is the way he is, a boy with a homophobic dad and societal restrictions.

The irresponsible Rue

The scene then shifts from the '80s-era dance to Rue's brilliant dance sequence. Like always, she is high and gets caught in the kitchen by Gia. Rue has made her return to chaos as she explains her current drug situation with another one of her personas. But her lying about being suicidal to her little sister, just so she could atleast get high openly, has to be one of her lowest points.

One thing that stood out in the entire episode of Euphoria Season 2 was the spectacular music. From INXS' Never Tear Us Apart in Cal and Derek's dance night to Bobby Darin's Call Me Irresponsible to fit Rue's exploits. Even the end credits played Lana Del Rey's latest song Watercolor Eyes to capture the upcoming heartbreak in the series.

Cassie and Cal's chaotic selves

As for Cassie, she is getting up early in the morning just to get ready for Nate. She primps, manicures, shaves, presses and moisturizes herself every morning just to earn a look from Nate, who ignores her in the school hallways. It is clear that she is slowly driving herself mad with her morning routine.

However, the only time Nate does notice her is when she wears an identical outfit to Maddy's. Nate and Cassie's secret affair is still going on, as they hang out every Friday.

Cassie's chaotic self parallels with Cal, who decides to pay Fez another visit, only to get beaten up by Ashtray. He then demands the tape and learns that Nate was lying and someone else has it. The two then make a deal in which Nate won't bother Fez, Jules or Rue, and Fez will let go of Cal.

Lexi's play on life

Another of the highlights from this episode of Euphoria Season 2 has to be the bathroom scene where the plotlines collide. Lexi introduces her play, Rue seeks inspiration for her drug dealing plan and Cassie shows up dressed like a cowgirl.

This is the point where she almost breaks and rants out the scandalous details about her and Nate but in actuality, she just stares at her reflection in the mirror.

Episode 3 of Euphoria Season 2 gave Lexi more 'pizzaz' with her decision to stage her own play. The subplot is entertaining on its own and to highlight this insanity, viewers get a fake look into the show. Backstage footage, sets and interviews inspired by their actual lives makes one think Lexi really is done being the sidekick.

No more love triangles

On the flip side of Rue's storyline, Jules and Elliot seem to be getting pretty comfortable with each other. What started off as a tense love triangle has now blossomed into a friendship between the three. Jules now approves of Elliot but still does not know about the drugs being shared between him and Rue.

In the end, Euphoria seems to move on from its love triangles now that Jules and Elliot are hanging out without Rue. As for the secret affair, Nate seems to be going back to winning Maddy over instead of seeing Cassie again.

One never really knows what Nate Jacobs is up to, perhaps he is just protecting Cassie from Maddy's craziness?

Catch the latest episode of Euphoria Season 2, now streaming on HBO Max.

