When will WeCrashed episode 4 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more explored

WeCrashed is now available on Apple TV+. The show follows serial entrepreneur Adam Neumann, who pioneered the notion of shared offices and later founded WeWork.

The plot recounts the new company's meteoric rise and, eventually, the removal of its CEO for several reasons. The series' opening episodes feature a lot of action, including the firing of the strong-willed CEO. The roots of WeWork, as well as Adam and Rebekah's relationship, are also revealed in parallel flashbacks.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the fourth episode of WeCrashed expected to air?

WeCrashed Episode 4 will be available on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022.

For those who cannot wait to binge-watch the episode as soon as it becomes available, episode 4 will be available on Apple TV+ At 9.00 am.

What to expect from the fourth episode of WeCrashed?

In episode 4, Rebekah will ask to be more active in the company, bolstered by her newfound confidence. The company's sexist culture will be probed in response to complaints made by female employees, but it's unlikely that much will change. Adam Neumann's business empire is only going to expand while Rebekah will find comfort in a new friendship.

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus #WeCrashed aimed to achieve an industrial look that embraced the trends of the time: reclaimed wood, Edison light bulbs, and lush wallpapers. "It was cool and it was hip and it was like being in bar or a hotel lobby, but it was your workplace.” -Amy Williams #WeCrashed aimed to achieve an industrial look that embraced the trends of the time: reclaimed wood, Edison light bulbs, and lush wallpapers. "It was cool and it was hip and it was like being in bar or a hotel lobby, but it was your workplace.” -Amy Williams https://t.co/5Phq1J08dd

More risky and financially unstable judgments will be required as part of this process. There's a chance it'll lead to deception. These inconsistencies will eventually make their way into the media as the company grows, resulting in a public relations crisis that they will be unable to ignore or cover up with money.

What happens in the first three episodes of WeCrashed?

The first episode opened in September 2019, as Adam was summoned to an emergency board meeting at WeWork's headquarters in New York. Still sleeping, the CEO rises languidly in his lavish apartment, and after what appears to be a morning ritual took off with a bong supplied by his domestic staff, he finally climbs into his chauffeur-driven car.

When Adam arrives at the office, however, things quickly turn sour when he is shown a scathing Wall Street Journal piece about him that is making the rounds. Despite giving a confident statement, Adams was notified by the board that he would be dismissed as CEO of WeWork shortly after.

Jared Leto as Adam Neumann (Image via IMDb)

We see a younger Adam attempting to make it big with gimmicky business concepts such as infant clothes with kneepads and foldable heels for women's shoes in flashbacks that take us back twelve years.

He also enters a business competition at his institution and proposes a co-living concept, only to be laughed out of the room. Finally, Adam is offered space in a building by a classmate named Miguel McKelvey. Adam met Rebekah, a yoga instructor, shortly after and the two began dating.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as Adam and Rebekah Neumann (Image via IMDb)

Adam finally came up with the notion of shared workplaces thanks to Rebekah's support. He opened the first site with a million-dollar check from her father, a wedding present for the pair, and quickly expanded to multiple locations.

Miguel, who joined as a partner, was initially shocked by Adam's dangerous dealings, but he went along with it.

A still from WeCrashed (Image via IMDb)

By the third episode, WeWork has grown from a bootstrapped startup to a tremendously successful young firm.

Edited by Sabika