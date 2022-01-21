'WeCrashed' cast list: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and others star in Apple TV+ series

WeCrashed, a highly anticipated limited-period drama series, gleaned from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will debut with its first three episodes on March 18, 2022 on Apple TV+.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will be serving as writers, creators, and showrunners for the series. The six-episode limited series will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

From the appearance of the recently dropped teaser trailer by Apple TV+, this series leans strikingly into the cult vibes of WeWork. As revealed in the trailer, in the series, Jared Leto will play the role of Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway will be seen playing the role of Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Adam.

Other cast members entail Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, O. T. Fagbenle, Robert Emmet Lunney, and some other promising actors.

'WeCrashed': Cast list

Let's look at the cast list for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series.

Jared Leto as Adam Neumann

The House of Gucci star Jared Leto will be seen playing the lead role of Adam Neumann, the former larger-than-life co-founder of WeWork. His unrecognizable look from the trailer has created quite a buzz among his fans. The Oscar-winning American actor and musician first came into the limelight after playing the role of Jordan Catalano in My So-Called Life.

Since then, he has been a part of several critically acclaimed movies such as Fight Club (1999), Girl, Interrupted (1999), Panic Room (2002), American Psycho (2000), Alexander (2004), Requiem for a Dream (2000), Lord of War (2005), Mr. Nobody (2009), Dallas Buyers Club (2013), Suicide Squad (2016), and more.

Leto won the Academy Award for his outstanding performance in the supporting role in Dallas Buyers Club. He is also the main songwriter, vocalist, and rhythm guitarist in the American band 30 Seconds to Mars. Audiences are eager to see what artistic genius the actor will unfold in WeCrashed.

Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann

The critically acclaimed Rachel Getting Married star Anne Hathaway is all set to play the role of Rebekah Neumann, the wife and impact officer and chief brand of WeWork in the upcoming Apple TV+ series WeCrashed. Her on-screen chemistry, as witnessed in the trailer for the series, is already getting a lot of positive responses. ,

She gained a lot of popularity after playing the role of Mia in Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries (2001). Since then she has been a part of many notable and praiseworthy movies such as Havoc (2005), Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Becoming Jane (2007), Valentine's Day (2010), Alice In Wonderland (2010), One Day (2011), The Dark Knight Rans (2012), Interstellar (2014), The Intern (2015), and many more.

She won an Academy Award for her incredible supporting role in Les Miserables.

America Ferrera as Elishia Kennedy

Honduran-American actress and Ugly Betty star America Ferrera will be seen playing one of the most significant roles in the upcoming Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, Elishia Kennedy. She won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for her remarkable performance in the leading role in Ugly Betty.

She has also been a part of several notable movies such as Real Women Have Curves (2002), The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), its sequel Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), The Dry Land (2010), Lords of Dogtown (2005), and some others.

She is also the voice of Astrid in the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon (2010).

Other actors on the promising cast list for the limited-period series include Kyle Marvin, O. T. Fagbenle, Robert Emmet Lunney, Cricket Brown, Andrew Ryan Perry, Theo Stockman, Lily Jane, Isabel Joy Wolk, and several other notable actors.

Don't forget to catch WeCrashed premiering on March 18, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

