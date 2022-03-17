Where is Adam Neumann now? WeWork founder's whereabouts explored ahead of WeCrashed premiere

WeCrashed, a limited-period drama series based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will premiere with its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on March 18, 2022.

The show's writers, creators, and showrunners are Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra have directed the six-episode limited series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles.

All about Adam Neumann's current whereabouts ahead of the WeCrashed premiere

Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto in WeCrashed) co-founded WeWork with co-founder Miquel McKelvey after his first excursion into entrepreneurship failed. WeWork first opened its doors in 2010 with its defining product: posh coworking spaces with stylish furnishings, beer on tap, and plenty of ping pong tables.

During Neumann's time at WeWork, his management style contributed to a problematic workplace culture, and his financial decisions almost always put the firm at risk.

Mr. Neumann persuaded employees to drink expensive Don Julio tequila shots, work 20-hour days, and attend meetings at 2 a.m. He'd persuade them to smoke pot at work, dance to Journey around a campfire in the woods on weekends away, smoke more pot, and drink more tequila.

Investors and journalists saw for the first time how much money WeWork was losing, and how many questionable decisions Neumann made when the company's finances were made public ahead of the company's planned IPO. Neumann was asked to leave his position as CEO in 2019 and hasn't returned since.

But one thing hasn't changed: Adam Neumann is still extremely wealthy. He received a $1.7 billion payout when he left WeWork, and ongoing talks with WeWork backer SoftBank resulted in a $50 million payment in February 2021.

That's not to mention the 10% of WeWork stock he still owns, which was worth $1 billion when the business went public in October 2021 and is now worth less than half that, according to the Financial Times.

Neumann has been selling various pieces of real estate for multi-millions and liquidating his many homes across the country in recent years; the most recent was in Corte Madera in 2021, which sold for $22.4 million.

After WeWork's highly publicized downfall, he and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann (played by Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed), spent some time in Israel to avoid scrutiny, but they returned to the United States in 2020. They are thought to be residing in New York City, possibly in the Hamptons or in Greenwich Village.

Neumann is currently re-entering the real estate market. He spent $17 million for a ground-floor shop space in a downtown Fort Lauderdale residential building in February 2022.

He hasn't revealed his intentions yet, but he has his eye on other large cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, and Miami, where he sees a "tremendous" possibility, as he told the Financial Times in March. He seems interested in starting something similar to WeLive, a company that builds dorms for working people.

