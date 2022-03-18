When will WeCrashed air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more explored about the Jared Leto-starrer

WeCrashed is a much-awaited mini-drama series, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and is all set to make its debut exclusively on Apple TV+ this March 2022. It will chronicle the epic tale of the jaw-dropping rise and fall of the company WeWork.

Since the trailer for the limited series was dropped by Apple, it has been getting a lot of positive responses from both viewers and critics. The eye-catching look of lead star Jared Leto, along with captivating glimpses of several intriguing events displayed in the trailer, has created a lot of excitement and anticipation among audiences.

The highly anticipated miniseries WeCrashed is all set to premiere on Apple TV+

How's the trailer for the upcoming series looking?

From the look of the trailer, it is quite understandable that the upcoming miniseries is going to be full of upheaval and drama as it will witness the historic rise and fall of the company WeWork. The unrecognizable look of Jared Leto in this series is quite interesting and impressive.

The official trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries begins with Rebekah Neumann attempting to push and encourage Adam to start working on something he deeply cares about.

The trailer for the miniseries then displays Neumann's meeting with Masayoshi Son, portrayed by Kim Eui-sung, the investor who will string Adam along. When Adam is told how much the company is about to lose, Rebekah encourages him to work even harder.

When and where will the series release?

The mini-series is all set to arrive on Apple TV+ on the Friday, March 18, at 3.00 am ET, with its first 3 episodes dropped at the same time. The eight-episode miniseries will unfold with a brand new episode every following Friday.

Here's a list of all the dates of all eight episodes:

1st Episode of WeCrashed - March 18, 2022

2nd Episode of WeCrashed - March 18, 2022

3rd Episode of WeCrashed - March 18, 2022

4th Episode of WeCrashed - March 25, 2022

5th Episode of WeCrashed - April 1, 2022

6th Episode of WeCrashed - April 8, 2022

7th Episode of WeCrashed - April 15, 2022

8th Episode of WeCrashed - April 22, 2022

As disclosed in the trailer for the series, Jared Leto will be seen playing Adam Neumann's character and Anne Hathaway will be seen portraying Rebekah Neumann's role. Other promising actors on the cast list of WeCrashed are America Ferrera, Kyle Marvin, Robert Emmet Lunney, and O. T. Fagbenle.

In an interview, Jared Leto spoke regarding his role in this limited series,

"Adam was and is a really verbose person,...One of his superpowers is his ability to use words. He set his sights on a pretty impossible goal, and achieved something remarkable. I love that this story is the story of an immigrant who comes to this country, and really wrestles his dreams into reality."

His co-star Anne Hathaway said,

"You see that these are people who had very sincere intentions,...How they executed that is a lot more complicated, but I do think they were people who – certainly in my character’s case – really looked at the world and was trying to leave it better than she found it."

Don't forget to watch WeCrashed, arriving this March 18, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Edited by Sabika