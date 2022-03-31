When will Slow Horses air on Apple TV Plus? Release date, trailer and more about Gary Oldman's espionage drama

Slow Horses, the Gary Oldman led British spy thriller, is coming to Apple TV+ this April. The six-part series is a book adaptation of author Mick Herron’s Slough House series of spy novels. The story follows a team of M15 intelligence agents who have been sent to Slough House to carry out paper-pushing tasks as a punishment for messing up their jobs. The official synopsis of the series states:

"This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."

What is Slow Horses about? Plot explored

The Apple TV drama is an interesting and thrilling tale of 'slow horses' or washed-up MI5 agents who are sent to a place called the Slough House in London in order to repent and serve detention for making career-ending mistakes. It's a place where the dejected are sent to, to serve out the rest of their career lives by doing paperwork.

However, things in the Slough House take an exciting turn when a young man is abducted and his kidnappers threaten to behead him live on the Internet. River Cartwright, one such 'slow horse' who lives a bitter life due to his failure that resulted him in being transferred to the Slough House only to transcribe phone calls, sees this as a golden opportunity to redeem himself. He takes up the case only to realise that nothing is quite what it seems and everyone is pushing their own agenda.

When will the spy-thriller air? Release date and where to watch the Gary Oldman drama

Slow Horses is set to premiere globally on Friday, April 1, 2022 on the Apple TV+ streaming platform with its first two episodes. The series will air a new episode weekly, every Friday, after its premiere.

To watch the series, viewers will have to subscribe to Apple TV+, for $4.99 per month. The Apple TV app is available in over 100 countries including the United States. Apple offers a seven-day free trial after which viewers can choose to opt for a paid subscription.

Don't miss the thrilling Apple TV+ drama coming on the streaming platform on April 1, 2022.

