Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For cast list: Toni Braxton and others in Lifetime drama

Lifetime’s upcoming murder mystery-based film Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For is set to premiere on Saturday, April 2. Starring a talented cast list that includes actors like Toni Braxton, Eddie Cibrian, Lisa Berry, and others, the film features a book writer who steps out to investigate a murder that appears similar to a scene written in her novel.

In the thriller movie, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, members come together to find out the criminal behind their friend’s murder. However, a book writer named Hollis Morgan finds herself targeted when she finds a series of murders of people related to the investigation taking place.

The official synopsis of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For reads:

"The members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must have two things in common — a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan meets both requirements. When a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim."

Meet the star cast of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For

1) Toni Braxton as Hollis Morgan

R&B singer, songwriter, pianist, musician, actress, television celebrity, record producer, and humanitarian, Toni Braxton, was born on October 7, 1967, in Severn, Maryland. She is best known for her work in The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012), Boomerang (1992), and Toni Braxton: Un-Break My Heart (1996).

The 54-year-old actress is a six-time Grammy winner and has also won five Billboard Music Awards, four Soul Train Music Awards, the NAACP Image Award, the BRIT Award, and the Echo Award.

2) Eddie Cibrian as Avery Mitchell

Born June 16, 1973, in Burbank, California, Eddie Cribian holds a master's degree in business/economics from UCLA.

The 48-year-old actor was declared Daytimes 12 Hottest Stars by TV Guide in 1997. Moreover, the actor was signed by CBS for a two three-year contract on The Young and the Restless, but ended up staying only for the first two seasons. He is best known for his performances in The Cave (2005), Sunset Beach (1997), and The Best Man Holiday (2013).

3) Lisa Berry as Abby Caldwell

Born on November 6, 1979, in Toronto, Ontario, actress Lisa Berry fell in love with the stage at a very young age. She was just seventeen when she was cast in a community theater production of Fame: The Musical as Mable Washington. She made her first screen debut in 2009’s Degrassi: The Next Generation, where she played the role of a theater manager.

She is best known for her performances in shows like Supernatural and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

The cast list of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For also includes Lisa Berry, Yanic Truesdale, Humberly González, Rainbow Sun Francks, Raoul Bhaneja, Henderson Wade, Kaitlyn Leeb, Rob Stewart, Keith D. Robinson, and Shawn Ahmed

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For will air at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

Edited by Gunjan