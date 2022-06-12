Hannah Anderson kidnapping: Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome to revisit Lakeside teen's abduction and rescue

Hannah Anderson, a Lakeside teen, was kidnapped by James DiMaggio, a family friend and suspected murderer of the teen's mother Christina Anderson and 8-year-old brother, Ethan.

Reportedly, Hannah and her abductee had just returned home from a vacation in Hollywood. She had allegedly uploaded images of herself wearing provocative clothes. Several pictures and video clips urged people around to raise questions about her relationship with DiMaggio.

Following a six-day statewide manhunt, the investigation that involved the FBI led officers to the "River of No Return," a remote wilderness campground in Idaho, to where he had brought 16-year-old Hannah after abducting her.

The FBI's hostage rescue team shot and killed James DiMaggio on August 10, 2013. Investigators also believe that DiMaggio, known as Uncle Jim to the Anderson family, murdered Hannah's mother and younger brother after setting fire to his house.

Lifetime's latest true-crime series #TextMeWhenYouGetHome is scheduled to discuss Hannah Anderson's kidnapping story on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Exploring Lakeside teen Hannah Anderson's kidnapping and rescue accounts

On August 4, 2013, Hannah Anderson was kidnapped by a family friend, James DiMaggio, or commonly known to the Anderson family as Uncle Jim. However, this is not how the story started.

It all started when a gruesome murder scene was found in DiMaggio's home situated in Boulevard, California.

The bodies of Hannah's 44-year-old mother, Christina Anderson, and her 8-year-old brother Ethan were found amidst the ashes of the alleged kidnapper's house. The house was completely destroyed in a catastrophic fire.

Amber alert of Lakeside missing teen Hannah Anderson (Image via ABC)

Police reports stated that the mother was reportedly chained, tied, and brutally murdered. DiMaggio was suspected of killing the two and then setting fire to the house to hide his crimes, as per the evidence recovered from under the ruins.

Soon after the discovery, Hannah's well-being and whereabouts became a major concern for authorities and family members, since she was nowhere to be found.

The Lakeside teen's statewide rescue mission led the FBI from the Mexican border, where they were initially spotted in a blue Nissan, all the way to the remote wilderness of Idaho, where the two were spotted by a group of horseback riders.

The FBI was involved in Hannah's missing case (Image via ABC)

While speaking to reporters, Mark John, an Idaho native who led the authorities to Hannah and DiMaggio, said,

"They were just like a square peg going into a round hole. They didn't fit. He might have been an outdoorsman in California, but he was not an outdoorsman in Idaho. He just didn't fit."

Another man, Mike Young, who was present at the time with John, told reporters that,

"Usually when you meet people in the back country, you have a pretty good encounter, you know, and talk about where they've been and where they're going. But they didn't want to talk. Just kind of a gut feeling, you know, like they didn't belong."

Upon receiving the tip, scores of police security forces descended on the remote wilderness location in Idaho, where a search revealed DiMaggio's blue Nissan, which was hidden under bushes.

With airborne assistance, the officers started scanning the area near Morehead Lake where the two had reportedly been spotted.

U.S. Marshal Steve Jurman revealed that,

"We circled a few more times and focused in on that area. And then we were able to see that it was a blue tent. We were actually able to verify that it was a male and a female with blond hair and a small animal. So, at that point we knew we had something extremely valuable."

The rescue team was soon sent in when the police opened fire at the kidnapper, hitting him with 5 shots that ultimately killed him. While the good news was that Hannah Anderson was successfully rescued, the authorities had to inform her about the tragic death of her mother and younger brother.

