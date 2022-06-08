What time will The Staircase episode 8 (finale) air on HBO Max? Synopsis and more details explored

HBO Max's The Staircase will return for one last time with the season finale this Thursday, June 9. The Devil All the Time creator Antonio Campos' latest 8-episode long true-crime docuseries premiered on May 5, retelling novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth)'s story after his wife Kathleen Peterson's (Toni Collette) untimely death.

Although a 2004 documentary series of the same name has previously attempted to cover the controversial murder trial in 10 long episodes (now available on Netflix), one can say that HBO Max's ongoing version of the murder case is more dramatic as it follows the case's books and reports, adding a little edge to the adaptation.

With episode 8 marking the limited series' conclusion, all eyes are directed toward The Staircase and its star-studded ensemble (including Sophie Turner and Patrick Schwarzenegger), who have received a great deal of acclaim for their work in navigating through Peterson's disputed trial.

Ahead of the finale premiere, let's explore exactly what to expect from the upcoming episode of the gripping docu series.

The Staircase episode 8 details: What to expect and the plot so far

Episode 8, titled America's Sweetheart or: Time Over Time, is scheduled to arrive this Thursday, June 9, at 3:00 a.m. ET. As The Staircase draws to a close, the true-crime series dramatizes what transpired in the years following Kathleen's death.

In episode 7, it was discovered that Kathleen's cause of death (head trauma with no fractures) is no longer an anomaly since another murder victim, Dennis Rowe also died without any fractures. The episode also reveals Sophie's discovery of Dennis and Michael's possible affair before Kathleen's death.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is being slammed for inadequacy in performing a successful investigation. The episode also takes viewers back to a 2001 conversation between Kathleen and Michael, when she informed the latter of the dangers and possibilities of bankruptcy due to her shares' decrease in the value.

The official synopsis for The Staircase finale states:

"As David angles for a retrial in 2011, in 2017, Michael faces another hearing and Sophie comes to terms with a revelation."

Even though most viewers already know the outcome of the case, The Staircase has succeeded in portraying the narrative with sufficient suspense.

At the very least, Michael will get to meet Caitlin in one scene, but their get-together won't be anything close to a happy occasion. The Peterson family will split apart completely, with some remaining loyal, choosing to side with Michael and others either distancing themselves or departing from the family following the growing controversy.

While viewers may see Michael and Sophie's growing romance, they might also witness the former's vicious personality, thus proving his planned intentions to murder his wife for wealth. Nonetheless, one prediction that stands solid is that the season finale will conclude, leaving the reason behind Kathleen's death wide open and revealing the culprit in front of the world.

Don't miss out on a drama-loaded series finale. The Staircase episode 8 premieres this June 9, 2022.

