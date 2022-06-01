What time will The Staircase episode 7 air on HBO Max? Release date and more explored

The Staircase, another of HBO Max's limited series, revolves around Michael Peterson's courtroom trial for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson, who died after falling down the stairs.

Previously in 2004, a docuseries of the same name had already covered the murder trial, however, leaving enough space for HBO Max's dramatised and orchestrated depiction.

The first three episodes of The Staircase debuted on Thursday, May 5, with just enough theatrics and spectacles to hook fans and keep them eagerly anticipating for the remaining episodes. The eight-episode-long limited series premieres the remaining episodes every Thursday, exclusively on HBO Max.

With episode 7 prepped to arrive on June 2, 2022 at 3.00 AM ET, the previous six episodes have been made available to stream online. Academy Award recipient Colin Firth stars as Peterson in the true-crime miniseries, which chronicles the events after his wife's death, from his arrest to his controversial murder trial up until the creation of the documentary.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode 7.

Exploring The Staircase episode 7 premiere details and the plot so far

As episode 7 of The Staircase is all set to drop on HBO Max this June 2, 2022, only the finale of the 8-episode-long limited series remains.

The official synopsis of episode 7 states:

"In 2001, Kathleen prepares for a Christmas to remember. Years later, Sophie continues her quest to prove Michael's innocence."

A great deal of tension still surrounds Kathleen Peterson's murder case, with the murderer yet to be found to save the husband, Michael Peterson (Firth), from getting wrongly convicted in the trial.

Previously in episode 6 titled Red in Tooth and Claw, the plot focuses on the repercussions following the denial of Michael Peterson's appeal.

Larry, Peterson's next-door neighbor, along with Sophie Brunet, examines certain photographs from Kathleen's autopsy that lead them to notice an interesting aspect. There were feathers present in the evidence gathered from Kathleen's murder scene. This might suggest that an owl can be held accountable for her sudden death.

✨Stephanie C Davies MSc MCSFS 🧐☠️🔍 @Justice4Dead #TheStaircase Ok the owl theory simply doesn’t work (for me). I can’t see how superficial scratches from an owl can then cause that much neurological defect that she then faints and falls down the stairs? Am I missing something? #staircase Ok the owl theory simply doesn’t work (for me). I can’t see how superficial scratches from an owl can then cause that much neurological defect that she then faints and falls down the stairs? Am I missing something? #staircase #TheStaircase

Furthermore, David Rudolf makes a critical choice of stepping down from his duties as the acussed's attorney. Michael continues to serve his sentence in jail when his second appeal is denied and at the end of the episode, thus asserting his innocence.

One can tell that Michael's decision is not final considering that filing an Alford plea is the only logical option for him to deal with his wife's death and the murder trial. He may have to plead guilty, while maintaining his innocence, in order to secure a future with Sophie.

HBO Max's The Staircase cast members

Oscar-winner and Kingsman star Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson, the husband of the victim Kathleen Peterson and the primary suspect in the controversial murder case.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes:

Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff

Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson

Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson

Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini

Maria Dizzia as Lori Campbell

Tim Guinee as Bill

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet

Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf

Parker Posey as Freda Black

Exploring The Staircase's connection to the 2004 documentary of the same name

The Staircase @The_Staircase Guilty or innocent? Decide for yourself. The Staircase is now streaming only on @netflix Guilty or innocent? Decide for yourself. The Staircase is now streaming only on @netflix. https://t.co/10FrQRUd2e

According to reports, The Staircase is based on a 2004 documentary of the same name, while also simutaneously relying on Kathleen Peterson's murder trial books and reports.

Although the Colin Firth-Starrer limited series is not entirely based on the previously made documentary, episode 2 includes a scene from the 2004 Staircase. It is also possible for viewers to draw parallels between the two.

Episode 7 will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max this June 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far