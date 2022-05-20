The Staircase episode 5 ending explained: Does Michael Peterson get his appeal? 

Colin Firth's true-crime series The Staircase has dropped its fifth episode on HBO Max, building up more tension and drama. Titled The Beating Heart, episode 5 follows Michael Peterson in the aftermath of the jury’s verdict when he is sent to prison.

The latest episode follows Michael as he adjusts to jail life among violent offenders, struggling with the hostility of his fellow inmates. The opening scene of the episode shows that he is not doing too well with it. Meanwhile, Sophie engages with Jean-Xavier and Denis Poncet, as they discuss Michael's documentary and can't seem to agree on anything. In another news, Michael's family starts raising funds to pay for the case.

What happens to Michael's appeal?

Robert King @RKing618 You might think #TheStaircase is superfluous but the HBO series is fantastic mostly due to Colin Firth who has the performance of the year. He seems to ingest Michael Peterson: not just the voice, but his egotistical personality. A family drama, but also a satire of the doc. Fun. You might think #TheStaircase is superfluous but the HBO series is fantastic mostly due to Colin Firth who has the performance of the year. He seems to ingest Michael Peterson: not just the voice, but his egotistical personality. A family drama, but also a satire of the doc. Fun. https://t.co/J3jk9cPnY0

Michael is eagerly awaiting word on the outcome of his appeal. His lawyer, David Rudolf, had filed an appeal on his client's behalf at the North Carolina Court of Appeals, arguing that the investigation into Kathleen's death was conducted unconstitutionally. There was a violation of Michael's privacy in investigation, which was the basis of the appeal filed.

News finally came of the appeal and Michael was disappointed to find that despite the court acknowledging that the seizing of Michael’s computer was unconstitutional, due to evidence found not influencing the jury’s verdict the appeal was rejected.

On the bright side, even though the appeal was rejected, Michael was given another chance to appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court since the former court’s ruling wasn’t unanimous. But it may take a year or two for the Supreme Court to even consider the appeal and provide a ruling, and Michael will have to spend the time in prison.

Does Michael and Sophie finally meet at the end of episode 5 of The Staircase?

While Michael spends his time in prison, Sophie, Jean-Xavier and Denis Poncet work together to produce a documentary following the Peterson murder case. Sophie claims to know Michael well due to their correspondence and is against any portrayal that harms Michael's image. Because of this the producer starts to suspect that Sophie is being biased towards Michael and is editing their work in favor of the convicted.

To deal with this, Sophie gave her word that she would stop her letter exchanges with Michael for the sake of their docuseries. But on the night of the premiere, when Jean-Xavier tells Sophie that her editing is "the beating heart” of their docuseries, despite Denis’ suspicion, Sophie finally decides to resume her contact with Michael. She travels to the United States from France to visit Michael in prison.

When Michael was informed that he has an unannounced visitor, he is in shock to find Sophie, who had been a constant source of support for him throughout his time in prison.

The fifth episode of The Staircase ended on an exciting note. With Michael's appeal being rejected, what lies in store for him now? Moreover, what will become of Michael and Sophie's friendship now that they have finally met? Catch the next episode of The Staircase this coming Thursday for more answers.

