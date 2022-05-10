What time will The Staircase Episode 4 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The Staircase is HBO Max's new crime series, which stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette at the center. The show is based on the 2004 true-crime docuseries of the same name, and is also available on Sky Atlantic.

Michael Peterson is a crime novelist accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson. He claims, however, that his wife's death at the foot of the stairwell was the result of an accident. When it appears that the injuries don't match up, a legal struggle develops.

The latest HBO show has captured fans with its winding narrative and the sheer brilliance of its actors thus far. Three episodes have been released, laying the stage for Kathleen's terrible demise and including some startling turns.

When will The Staircase Episode 4 premiere on HBO Max?

The first three episodes are currently accessible, and a new episode will be released every Thursday until June 9. This indicates that episode 4 will premiere on May 12, 2022. The episode is titled Common Sense.

On the day of its release, HBO Max normally uploads new programming at 3 AM ET, which is 2 AM Central and 12 AM Pacific.

What to expect from the fourth episode of The Staircase?

Since HBO Max provides no official synopsis, you can expect the show to take a tumultuous turn in the upcoming episode, based on the previous episode, and Michael is behind bars now.

We learned more about Elizabeth "Liz" Ratliff's death after episode 3. Michael Peterson's first wife, Patricia, died in 1985, barely two years after her husband, George.

Elizabeth died of a brain hemorrhage, according to the postmortem results. Michael and Patricia took in her two girls after Elizabeth's death. Michael took Martha and Margaret with him when he moved in with Kathleen in 1989.

Elizabeth Ratliff, like Kathleen, was discovered dead at the foot of a stairway before the start of Michael's murder trial. Prosecutors excavated Ratliff's body, and pathologist Deborah Radisch conducted an autopsy in North Carolina. Ratliff's death was ruled a homicide, she concluded.

Even if the stakes are great, the forthcoming episode will be weirdly balanced. Mike will be unable to obtain the funds required to post bail, leaving the kids alone to celebrate.

The phone will continue to ring instead of Christmas carols as the District Attorney's office will constantly look for loopholes to exploit. With our curiosity piqued to such mercurial heights, let's hope it will be satiated in the fourth episode.

Don't forget to catch Episode 4 of The Staircase, which premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3 AM ET.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar