What time will We Own This City Season 1 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Fans of The Wire will be glad to see We Own This City on HBO Max. The show is the newest collaboration between executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, and it returns to the spotlight for Baltimore cops.

The limited series is based on the real-life GTTF corruption scandal, thoroughly investigated by Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton's non-fiction book of the same name.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming HBO Max show.

When will We Own This City Season 1 release on HBO and HBO Max?

We Own This City will make its season premiere on HBO Max on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/ PT. The show is a limited series, so don't hold your breath for a second season.

The limited series has a total of six episodes. The show's finale will air on Monday, May 30, 2022.

What to expect from We Own This City Season 1?

The series follows the rise and demise of GTTF, a plain-clothed police force tasked with tracking down known criminals suspected of trafficking firearms and drugs in Baltimore.

Members of the GTTF stole money, planted evidence, and even resold the drugs they confiscated back onto the streets, according to a two-year federal probe released in 2017.

The show will look at the GTTF investigation, focusing on former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, from his early days as a rookie cop throughout his stint in the GTTF that led to his arrest and conviction. According to the official synopsis of the show,

“The show chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

Who is starring in We Own This City Season 1?

Jon Bernthal takes on the role of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, a Baltimore police officer at the center of a federal corruption investigation. Nicole Steele is played by Wunmi Mosaku, an attorney for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division investigating the Baltimore police.

Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore City homicide detective whose history may become an issue, is played by Jamie Hector. Josh Charles stars as Daniel Hersl, a Baltimore cop known for taking violent liberties with the city's people.

Dagmara Domiczyk takes on the role of Erika Jensen, the FBI agent assigned to investigate the GTTP case. Other cast members include acclaimed stars like McKinley Belcher III, Rob Brown, and many more.

