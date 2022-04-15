Bill Maher special 2022: What time will it air on HBO?

Bill Maher: #Adulting, an HBO original comedy special, premiering on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The special will also stream on HBO Max.

Maher's latest stand-up production, filmed at Miami's Fillmore Theater, has the famed comedian, host, and satirist take the stage for an hour of humorous and critical commentary on the latest hot-button issues. Maher wrote and executive produced the special, directed by Ryan Polito.

Diving into Bill Mahar's 2022 HBO comedy special

The special's trailer gets right to work, presenting about a minute of Bill Maher's stand-up comedy routine. He began by discussing every generation's failures and how doctors used to appear in advertisements for cigarettes. "A lung surgeon needs steady hands," he says after mockingly smoking a cigarette.

Maher went on to say that while Donald Trump did not age while in office, the rest of society did that he would not get plastic surgery because it would make him "look old and weird," and that people should stop talking about politics on Facebook with old friends.

Maher concluded the trailer by saying that people never talked about politics like they do today and "they had no idea how much they hated each other."

Maher takes a no-holds-barred approach to 'cancel culture,' quarantine, Q-Anon, and everything. Bill Maher: #Adulting is the Real-Time is the host's 12th HBO production since 1989.

Who is Bill Maher?

Bill Maher is an actor, comedian, and political commentator best known for anchoring HBO's political discussion show Real Time with Bill Maher, which premiered in 2003 and continues to air new episodes. He previously hosted a similar late-night show called Politically Incorrect (1993–2002), originally on Comedy Central and later on ABC.

Mahar's most recent stand-up specials included Life from D.C. in 2014 and Live from Oklahoma in 2018. He has also played himself in several popular films, including Iron Man 3, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Interview, and Ted 2. Maher also created and performed in Religulous, a 2008 documentary comedy.

Bill Maher: #Adulting is executive produced by Maher, Marc Gurvitz, and John Irwin, with Casey Spira serving as a co-executive producer. Director Polito is also the director of David Spade's upcoming program, David Spade: Nothing Personal.

Edited by Srijan Sen