4 shows coming to HBO Max in April 2022

While the rest of the world is kicking off the month of April by pranking others, HBO has planned a month packed with new additions. Original HBO shows are returning with highly-anticipated new seasons and several new shows will also be arriving on the platform.

The Flight Attendant, an HBO original series, will be returning for its second season on April 21 and fans are eagerly waiting. Soon after, the third season of Bill Hader-starrer dramedy Barry will premiere on April 24. As for new shows, David Simon's upcoming limited series We Own This City, premiering on April 26, will follow the corruption scandal of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. But first, the first episode of Ansel Elgort-starrer Tokyo Vice, another eagerly awaited show, is all prepped to premiere on April 7.

4 much-awaited shows on HBO in April 2022

If you are curious about the above-mentioned shows, we have all the deets for you.

1) Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice is set to hit HBO Max on April 7. The original drama miniseries is based on American journalist Jake Adelstein, played by Ansel Elgort, and his experiences as documented in his 2009 memoir of the same name. It is set to take place in the late 1990s, when Adelstein moves to Tokyo to investigate misconduct inside the Vice squad.

Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) assists him. He teaches the journalist about the delicate boundary between law and organized crime, and also serves as his role model.

Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki It, and Tomohisa Yamashita are also a part of this multicultural ensemble cast.

2) The Flight Attendant

HBO's widely praised thriller comedy-drama titled The Flight Attendant is set to return with its second season on April 21. It is expected to kick off with Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco, making the most of her sober life while working part-time for the CIA.

In season one, she was an alcoholic flight attendant who became the prime suspect in a conspicuous murder case. The second season might be even more action-packed considering that it is unlikely Cassie can hold on to her rediscovered serenity for long. Involved in another scandal with fatal implications, Cassie will have to fight back. Things are going to get a little messy, and we're here for it.

3) Barry

You might have forgotten about Barry because Season 2 aired in 2019. Or, you might have been really sad because of its absence. Either way, Season 3 is all set to air on April 24 and you can get your popcorn ready.

The return of this dark, Emmy-winning HBO dramedy about a trained hitman attempting but failing to put his career behind him has been highly anticipated.

The upcoming season will involve Barry's growth, both on the personal and professional front. He might even have to face the consequences for his past actions. We will not give you any spoilers, but make sure to catch up on the first two seasons before April 24.

4) We Own This City

The wait won't be long as the six-episode long series depicting Baltimore's Police Force, We Own This City, is set to premiere on HBO on Monday, April 25, 2022.

David Simon's 2002 crime drama series, The Wire, introduced people to a side of Baltimore that not many knew about. Now, almost 20 years later, Simon and George Pelecanos are bringing back a narrative about the city in the form of a limited series starring Jon Bernthal.

David Simon's 2002 crime drama series, The Wire, introduced people to a side of Baltimore that not many knew about. Now, almost 20 years later, Simon and George Pelecanos are bringing back a narrative about the city in the form of a limited series starring Jon Bernthal.

HBO Max Nordic @HBOMaxNordic



From the producers of The Wire and The Deuce, and the director of King Richard.



HBO Original limited series is coming to HBO Max on April 26.

Since the upcoming series is based on the real life events surrounding the growth and collapse of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force corruption case, We Own This City will depict how authority can be abused.

According to reports, members of this once-respected squad were convicted on federal racketeering charges after an investigation revealed their years of atrocities on the streets they vowed to defend.

