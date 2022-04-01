Better Nate Than Ever review: A musical tribute to the theater and broadway lovers

Better Nate Than Ever, a much-awaited, intriguing, and soulful musical dramedy, has finally arrived on Disney+ on April 1, 2022. Written and directed by Tim Federle, inspired by his 2013 book of the same name, the movie is bound to spark joy among theater and musical lovers.

Since the arrival of the movie, it has garnered a lot of positive buzz among both audiences and critics as well. With drama, enthralling visuals, and alluring music, this movie has successfully crafted what it initially set out for in leaps and bounds.

Other cast members such as Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz and others have also done an amazing job with their gripping acting in Better Nate Than Ever.

Review of Better Nate Than Ever

An inspiring story depicted in an enthralling manner

The story caters to those who have deep interest and admiration for Broadway and musicals. Through the eyes of Nate Foster, the audience witnesses the desire and thrill of being a part of something so entertaining and inspirational.

Director Tim Federle has done an incredible job at representing the world of theater and the cravings of aspiring theater artists like Nate Foster. The way the director of the visually stunning movie has captured Nate's entire journey is quite remarkable. It shines bright as a beacon of hope for young artists with big dreams.

Without a shred of doubt, the movie is about dreaming big and chasing it no matter how much life intervenes. Ending the movie on such a positive note only adds to the success of the movie.

Stunning visual effects and cinematography

When it comes to visual effects, the movie is a riot of colors, making it even more enchanting and captivating. It is bound to make the audience also want to be a part of that world.

The movie's cinematographer Declan Quinn has done a marvelous job as the cinematography screams of festivity and joy rightfully. The musical's production design also deserves applause as the sets were stunning to look at, giving it the exact feel it needed as a musical.

Captivating music

For a musical, the most significant factor is its music and the music director of Better Nate Than Ever, Gabriel Mann has done an outstanding job in fabricating the entire movie with such heartfelt and entertaining music.

Musical numbers in the movie, including "Big Time", "Now or Never", "Not Like That", "Stop the Bus", "Love Language", "You're My Hero" and several others successfully cast a spell on the audience with their inspiring lyrics and beautiful composition. Music lovers will thoroughly enjoy this movie.

Impressive acting from the lead cast

Newcomer Rueby Wood is the perfect fit for the movie's lead, Nate Foster. The young actor's performance in the movie was believable, charming, and quite arresting.

It stars a promising young newcomer, Rueby Wood, who plays the lead character, Nate Foster. The ensemble cast list of the movie also entails Joshua Bassett as Anthony Foster, Nate’s older brother, Aria Brooks as Libby Reneé, a theater kid, Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Norbert Leo Butz as Rex Foster, Michelle Federer as Sherrie Foster, Finn Egan-Liang as Jimmy Madison, Krystina Alabado as Assistant Casting Director, Brooks Ashmanskas as Casting Director and several others.

Don't forget to catch Better Nate Than Ever, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting April 1, 2022.

Edited by Gunjan