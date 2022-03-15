When will Cheaper by the Dozen air on Disney+? Release date, trailer, and more explored

Cheaper by the Dozen is a highly anticipated American family-comedy movie that is all set to make its debut this March 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Reportedly, the film will be a reimagination of the 1950 and 2003 movies, both named Cheaper by the Dozen.

The project was gleaned from the actual story regarding the Gilbreth family, as written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, his sister in the novel Cheaper by the Dozen of 1948.

Gail Lerner will serve as the director of the upcoming movie. Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry and Kenya Barris will serve as the movie's co-writers. Walt Disney Pictures will produce the film.

Know all about the upcoming Disney+ movie, Cheaper by the Dozen

When will the movie premiere?

IMDb suggests that the movie can be expected to make its arrival on March 18, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Disney Plus.

Since the news of this upcoming family-comedy movie was dropped, fans have had a lot of excitement to witness the reimagined modern version of the beloved film of the same name.

How's the trailer for Cheaper by the Dozen 2022 looking?

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie was released by Walt Disney Studios on February 7, 2022. Since the arrival of the trailer, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers for its refreshingly colorful, quirky and super fun reimagination of the story.

From the look of the trailer, it is quite evident that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride full of drama, laughter, and a lot of emotions as the audience will see the heartwarming story of a beautiful and unique family. The description of the trailer says:

"...funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business." (Via Walt Disney Studios @Youtube)

Who will be seen as the cast of the upcoming Disney+ movie?

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff will be portraying the movie's lead characters. Other actors on the ensemble cast list for the movie entail Erika Christensen, Journee Brown, Timon Kyle Durrett, Kylie Rogers, Caylee Blosenski, Andre Robinson, Aryan Simhadri, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Leo Abelo Perry, Christian Cote, Luke Prael and Sebastian Cote.

Don't forget to watch the much-awaited family-comedy movie, Cheaper by the Dozen, which is all set to be released on March 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney Plus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar