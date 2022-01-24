'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' voice cast list and character guide: All about the Disney+ film

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, the sixth installment in the much-loved The Ice Age franchise, is all set to arrive on January 28, 2022, on Disney+. Directed by John C. Donkin, this popular franchise of fascinating adventures started twenty years ago.

This animated movie will revolve around Buck Wild, the dinosaur-hunting, one-eyed weasel, first introduced in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Ever since Disney+ launched the trailer for the animated movie the excitement among The Ice Age fans has been quite high, as it gives a glimpse of an intriguing adventure with The Ice Age gang.

'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild': Character guide and voice cast list

Simon Pegg as Buck Wild

Standing tall, with a patch over his right-eye, the weasel Buck Wild, voiced by Simon Pegg, is looking quite tough and alluring during his wild adventure in this upcoming animated movie. In the trailer for the movie, the audience can see Buck's journey to the Lost World, which looks pretty captivating and heart-warming.

Notable actor, screen writer, producer and comedian Simon Pegg first came into the spotlight for co-creating Spaced, a hit Channel 4 sitcom. Since then, he has been a part of several critically acclaimed and popular movies, such as Doctor Who, Star Trek as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The actor currently stars in the Mission: Impossible film series as Benji Dunn. He is also a part of the movie The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Simon Pegg first gave voice to the character Buck, a wild weasel, in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, and reprised his role as a cameo character in Ice Age: Continental Drift. He also returned as one of the lead characters in Ice Age: Collision Course. Over the years, the voice actor has made Buck's character lovable and charismatic.

There's no doubt that the audience is eager to see what new intriguing elements the actor brings in this upcoming Ice Age movie.

Vincent Tong as Crash

In the trailer, the audience sees the mischievous possum Crash as one of Buck Wild's prime pals on the journey. Vincent Tong is a well-known Canadian voice director and voice actor who played significant roles in several praiseworthy animated movies such as Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Kid vs. Kat, Sushi Pack, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Ninjago, Voltron Force, Nexo Knights and Dragalia Lost.

Aaron Harris as Eddie

Voice actor Aaron Harris will be giving voice to the character Eddie, another close pal of Buck Wild, in The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild. He will be debuting as a voice actor in this animated movie. It will be quite exciting to see what fascinating flare the new voice actor brings in this thrilling adventurous movie.

Sean Kenin as Manfred

As the trailer and poster for the movie revealed, Sean Kenin will give his voice to the character Manfred or Manny, the one-of-a-kind wooly mammoth. He is well-known as one of the best celebrity impersonators. He has given his voice in The Family Guy as Tiny Tom Cruise, in Starveillance as Billie Crystal, various Law & Order appearances, The Smurfs and Smurfs 2, and he was also the voice of Mr. Brady in a Snickers Super Bowl campaign.

Other characters and voice actors in The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild include Domonique Jennings as Ellie, Jake Green as Ground sloth Sid, and Skyler Stone as Diego.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to watch The Ice Age Adventure of Buck Wild, arriving on the January 28, 2022 on Disney+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi