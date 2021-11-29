Where to watch 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'? Release date, trailer and more 

Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series amassed a cult following. It has been the subject of four live-action Fox movies since 2010. Disney is now coming out with its CG version of the franchise that makes the scribbles in the graphic novel series come alive. The first film in the animated franchise will release exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2021.

Fans of the novels can now watch the journal sketches walk and talk, and everything. As a middle schooler, if you ever wanted to live in the world of Wimpy Kid, this one's for you. Swinton Scott's animated version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid will include Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos as the voice cast.

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' trailer

Greg Heffley is back again! This time, resembling the one impressed in your memory since the popular novel days. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid trailer was released on October 19, 2021, on Walt Disney Studios' YouTube channel. The trailer offered a glimpse into the CG and animated version of the film.

An ardent Diary of a Wimpy Kid book fan might even be able to identify the original scribbles in the book. Based on the first novel of the series, this will be the first film in the franchise. Disney also announced that the second film in the franchise, Rodrick Rules, will be released in 2022 on Disney+.

The official synopsis for Diary of a Wimpy Kid reads:

"The first book in Jeff Kinney's worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right."

When will 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' release?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is going to release exclusively on Disney+ on December 3, 2021. This holiday season, nostalgia will strike every 2000's middle-schooler as the mega-popular book series takes the form of CG animation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar