3 most-watched HBO shows of all time

HBO is home to some of the most groundbreaking movies and TV shows ever made. Founded in 1972, the platform has produced content that has entertained audiences all around the globe.

Popular shows like Game of Thrones and Vikings and fan-favorite movies like Band of Brothers and The Dark Knight are part of the vast content produced on HBO. Here are 3 of the most-watched HBO shows of all time.

From Vikings to Euphoria, 3 most-watched TV shows on HBO

1) Game of Thrones

Aired for the first time in April 2011 on HBO, Game of Thrones is a historical drama that narrates the story of 9 royal families who lock horns with each other to get control of a mythical land called Westeros. The story stretches across 8 seasons and has also had a spin-off launched in 2022 called The House of the Dragon.

Though the show has been criticized for its frequent exhibition of violence and nudity, it hasn't affected its popularity and acceptance by fans. The VFX, camerawork and acting by the cast has been well appreciated by audiences and critics alike. GOT, aside from bagging a plethora of awards across its tenure, has also bagged a 9.3/10 rating from IMDb.

2) Vikings

Vikings is another historical drama from HBO that has become a fan favorite over time. The show is set in 9th century Scandinavia, a land dominated by Paegan warlords like Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons Bjorn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless. Vikings is all about the lifestyle, faith and ideology of the Norsemen.

The show comprises of 89 episodes that are spread across 6 seasons. During its course, viewers learn how the Norsemen gathered the mighty heathen army and attempted to raid land in the West before finally settling down there. Though fans witnessed Ragnar's death in season 4, the popularity of the show didn't dip as the legacy of the Norsemen was carried forward by his sons.

Even though the show witnesses several blood-spilling battles and action-packed face-offs among contemporary war legends, it holds a record of having more than 6 million viewers in the US.

3) Euphoria

After recently surpassing the viewership of Game of Thrones, Euphoria has become the most-watched TV show on HBO. The American show revolves around the lives of a few school students and the challeges they face in high school.

Starring popular actress Zendaya in the role of the protagonist- Ruby “Rue” Bennett, Euphoria is an exhibition of over-the-top camerawork, sensational background music and a gripping storyline. The plot is filled with twists and turns that leave viewers on the edges of their seats.

Other HBO shows that viewers love to watch over and over again include The Deuce, The White Lotus, The White Lotus and more.

Edited by Gunjan