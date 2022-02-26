Vikings: Valhalla ending explained: What does the future hold for Kattegat?

Vikings: Valhalla, the highly anticipated sequel to the History Channel’s fan-favorite show Vikings, was launched on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

The show is a historic action-adventure drama series set 100 years post the glorious era of Ragnar Lothbrok, Bjorn Ironside, and Lagertha, when the old pagan ways and faith began to diminish and began to be replaced by Christianity.

Since its release, the show has received a lot of positive responses from fans of the original show. However, it is safe to say that the creator of the series, Jeb Stuart, has intentionally produced it in a certain way so that it feels like a brand new historic series and not a sequel.

Apart from its striking cinematography, intriguing storyline, and praiseworthy acting from the lead cast, the ending of the show is bound to make the audience want more.

Ending of Vikings: Valhalla season 1 explained

Let's take a closer look at the end of season 1 of the series and understand how the story unfolded.

Are Freydis and Kattegat betrayed by Harald?

In the eighth, and final, episode of Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla season 1, the audience witnesses Olaf wanting to be the king of Norway. However, the presence of an all-powerful Kattegat under the rule of Jarl Haakon makes it extremely hard for him. He then joins hands with the maniac Jarl Kåre, who destructs the temple of Uppsala and holds a vendetta against Freydis and starts a war against Kattegat.

On the other hand, Harald wants to become the king of Norway as well. He continues his relationship with Freydis and promises to fight for Kattegat after he returns from England.

However, he is seen leaving Kattegat and reuniting with Olaf. It was only later that it was disclosed that all of it was nothing but a ruse. His actual intention was to help Leif and Freydis as he was seen passing his half-brother’s plans to them during a parley.

What happens to Kattegat?

Kattegat is seen falling in the last episode of season 1 of the series. When Olaf figured out that Harald did not change sides and relayed what he had learned about their plan of attack to Leif and Freydis, he changed the plan entirely.

Kåre and his soldiers attack the walls of Kattegat and Jarl Kåre ultimately dies in the hands of Freydis. Olaf is finally seen fulfilling his dream of becoming the king of Norway. But it was short-lived as Emma and Forkbeard worked together in England and took control of the Danish navy.

Forkbeard is seen taking the fleet and traveling to Kattegat along with his two grandsons to destroy the traitors. After realizing the situation, Olaf’s soldiers desert him.

What will Leif do now?

Unfortunately, Liv is seen dying in battle in the final episode of Vikings: Valhalla season 1. Her demise, and the subsequent overflow of grief, took over Leif and he ended up killing many rival soldiers.

At the time, one of Forkbeard's grandchildren, Svein, had an encounter with Leif. Leif is seen chasing him as the episode ends, leaving the audience with a thrilling cliffhanger. Will Leif kill him or will the boy survive? Only time will tell.

Catch Vikings: Valhalla, streaming on Netflix starting February 25, 2022.

