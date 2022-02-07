From 'Raised by Wolves' to 'KIMI', 3 gripping HBO Max releases in February 2022

It may not feel like it, but it's time to stop saying "Happy New Year" now that we're far into 2022. With the arrival of February, HBO is once again heating up its releases. HBO Max has an enticing lineup of movies and TV shows for February 2022.

Despite the fact that other streaming services subsequently switched to solo theatrical premieres, HBO Max continued to release new films with day-and-date premieres on both streaming and theater screens in 2021.

However, the platform's intentions for dual streaming releases have shifted with the new year, and the service will experience a steep reduction in film debuts in 2022, instead focusing on TV show premieres.

3 HBO releases in February 2022 that shouldn't be missed

1) Kimi (February 10,2022)

Kimi, directed by Stephen Soderbergh and David Koepp, stars Zoe Kravitz as an IT worker with a phobia of the outside world. Kravitz's character must travel out into her increasingly troubled society amid the Covid-19 outbreak to bring justice to a brutal crime she unearthed. Kimi is an engrossing and timely story that will undoubtedly display Kravitz's talent.

2) The Gilded Age (February 7, 2022)

The Gilded Age excels at recreating Downtown Abbey's creature pleasures. The show is an escapist balm for those who need one, a soothing diversion from the world's worries. In and of itself, the plot's lack of urgency is a selling point.

Will Bertha be able to persuade her snobby peers to attend her dinner party? Will Marian (Louisa Jacobson), Agnes and Ada's niece and a poor orphan from Pennsylvania, adjust to her new home? With this show, viewers won't be on the edge of their seats. Instead, they'll be comfortably nestled on their couches.

3) Raised by Wolves (February 10, 2022)

Two androids battle to keep their confined group of human children alive in a new colony as Raised by Wolves enters its second season. Ridley Scott is one of the producers of the sci-fi series, which stars Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim as androids.

Raised by Wolves blurs the lines between horror and science fiction, and will continue to gain steam throughout the year.

