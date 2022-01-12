3 reasons why HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' Season 1 cannot be missed

Peacemaker, the twisted spin-off of The Suicide Squad, will be streaming on HBO Max from January 13, 2022. The unavoidably colorful costumes, bizarre looks, and quote-worthy punchlines from the trailer are already getting a lot of buzz in the superhero fandom.

A rogue peace-seeker on his mission to retain peace at any cost seems like a good fit for the current generation of superhero stories. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see what this new quirky saga of James Gunn has in store for them.

Why 'Peacemaker' cannot be missed

Let's lay down the reasons why this HBO Max original series cannot be missed:

1) Peacemaker is being played by John Cena: The Ultimate Charmer

WWE superstar John Cena is known for his robust personality, charming looks, and unique humor. It is quite evident that the audience is in for a special treat as all these three attributes of Cena can be seen from the trailer of the series.

The confusing and turbulent friendship between Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo also seems to be quite intriguing. Now it's just a waiting game before the audience can witness in which direction the plot goes.

2) The unique directorial style of James Gunn

There's something quite unique about Gunn's adaptations, as seen in his previous superhero creations, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and more.

Gunn is considered one of the most creatively dynamic directors of recent times. Traces of blending different genres in his creations make them stand out on their own and have created a completely separate league for themselves. So it is safe to say that the expectations are really high from this phenomenal director for his latest creation, Peacemaker.

3) A power-packed cast

The trailer has revealed the faces the audience will be seeing in this highly anticipated HBO Max series. Alongside John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Christopher Heyerdahl, Nhut Le, Freddie Stroma, and some more highly talented actors can be seen.

From the glimpse of it, the chemistry and power dynamic among the cast members are looking fantastic. It is crystal clear that it is going to be a star-studded affair. This definitely adds to the list of points why this original series cannot be missed.

Readers can watch the show on HBO Max from January 13, 2022.

