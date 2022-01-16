Where to watch 'The Gilded Age' Season 1? Release date, trailer and more

The Gilded Age Season 1 is a visually captivating period drama series, that is set to debut on HBO and HBO Max in January 2022. The series is set in 1880s, in New York, during the American Gilded Age, a period of great economic shift.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the brilliant creator of Downton Abbey and Fitzrovia, the series promises all the intense conflict and turbulence between the old New York elite and the new wealthy upstarts.

'Gilded' Season 1: The trailer

Since the trailer for the highly awaited period drama was released by HBO, it has been getting a lot of positive responses from the lovers of this genre and the critics as well.

What does the trailer foretell?

The trailer follows Marian Brook, played by Louisa Jacobson, moving to the city of New York from rural Pennsylvania to stay with her aunts. The roles of Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook are played by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon respectively.

Marian and Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer, played by Denée Benton, get involved in a social battle between her two aunts and their brand new neighbors. The role of George Russell, a fierce railroad tycoon, is played by Morgan Spector and his zealous wife Bertha is played by Carrie Coon.

The picturesque interior and gorgeous costumes, seen in the trailer, have already started to catch the attention of period drama enthusiasts.

'The Gilded Age': The release date

The Gilded Age Season 1 will premiere on Monday, January 24, 2022 on HBO, the American network that has produced many televisual masterpieces throughout the years including Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Watchmen, and Chernobyl. There will be a total of nine episodes in the series. The show will also be streaming on HBO Max from the same date.

As stated by HBO,

“the American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost”

Where to watch the series?

A subscription to the popular streaming service is required to enjoy this upcoming period drama series.

Edited by Danyal Arabi