Where to watch 'Peacemaker' Season 1? Release Date, Trailer, and more

Peacemaker, one of the most anticipated superhero series of 2022, created by James Gunn, is all set to be released this January 13 exclusively on HBO Max. The quirky spin-off of The Suicide Squad is getting a lot of attention from fans of the superhero genre for its star-packed cast, bizarre storyline, and super interesting and colorful looks.

The original series stars John Cena as Peacemaker and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. Can it get any more exciting?

The official trailer of 'Peacemaker'

How's the trailer for 'Peacemaker' looking?

The character of the villainous protagonist Peacemaker is quite ironic, just like his name, as he can kill and even can go to wars just to keep up the peace. With a ruthless combat style and a silly and strange demeanor, John Cena's portrayal of the protagonist in the trailer stands out on its own among other modern superhero adaptations. James Gunn promises it to be quite a unique venture for viewers.

"And you know I love #Peacemaker, who wants peace at any cost, no matter how many people he needs to kill to get it."

'Peacemaker': Release Date

The wait is over. The original series will be launched on January 13th (Thursday) on HBO Max. The first season of the series will have eight episodes. James Gunn has written all eight episodes and directed five of the episodes, which includes the pilot episode. James Gunn, Matt Miller and Safran will serve as executive producers for the series, along with the lead cast member, John Cena, as co-executive producer.

How you can enjoy the original series?

It will be available exclusively on HBO Max from the 13th of January 2022 in the US. You just need to subscribe to the streaming service. The upcoming superhero series has created quite a storm, as it claims to shake up a few crucial aspects of the present society. Gunn, the creator of the show, has stated while talking about the series that:

"It's a little bit more about society."

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to catch this lively and bizarre DC Comic-centered superhero series on HBO Max.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider