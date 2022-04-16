What time will Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale air on Starz? Release date, run time, plot, and more explored

The first season of Power Book IV: Force is nearing an end, and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) has created quite a reputation for himself in Chicago. Tommy decided to leave New York after the death of his best friend and business partner, James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick).

He had every intention of driving to Los Angeles, but he ended up stopping in Chicago and staying. Tommy has thus far dealt with the Irish mob, commanded by the Flynn family, and Chicago Brothers Incorporated (CBI), a gang that controls the city's south side.

Fans have been looking forward to the season 1 finale, and from what we've heard, it'll be a big one.

When will Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale premiere on Starz?

Episode 10 of Power Book IV: Force will premiere on Starz on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c.

After having to wait an extra week for episode 9, fans will be relieved to learn that there will be no more breaks before episode 10 arrives.

Runtime of the finale episode

The season 1 Force finale will last longer than the usual hour. The tenth episode, titled Family Business, will be 68 minutes long.

Because so much is still up in the air, including Kate's possible presence in Chicago, the repercussions of Gloria's (Gabrielle Ryan) death, the distribution of Dhalia, and everything else, the writers should be able to wrap up some of the loose ends in time for season 2.

What to expect from the finale episode?

The approaching war between the Irish and Serbian crime organizations reaches a boiling point in the episode Family Business. From the looks of things, Tommy and Liliana will have to concentrate on one thing, staying alive.

Joseph Sikora's character is well aware that the Flynn family is after him at this point. He may have enlisted the help of Mirkovic and the Serbians to keep him safe, but how far will it go? Tommy isn't the type to hide in the shadows. He'll be on the front line, so we'll have to be ready for all kinds of crazy things to happen.

Will Tommy and Liliana make it out of this alive? When it comes to forever, there's no doubt in my mind that he will. What would this show look like if Tommy wasn't there?

When it comes to Liliana, we're a little more skeptical, but we have to believe that the filmmakers were aware of how beautifully the character popped off the screen during season 1 filming. She's far too brilliant a character to kill off, and it'd be almost pointless to do it now, given how close she came to dying a couple of times in the last few weeks.

We expect our jaws to be on the ground by the end of this episode, as it is likely to be the final Force episode of the calendar year.

