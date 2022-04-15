What time will the Shining Vale finale air on Starz? Release date, plot details and more about Courteney Cox series

Shining Vale's first season has been full of twists and turns, and the Starz series is about to come to a dramatic conclusion. Leading up to this point in the series, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) appears to be finally getting into the psyche of our troubled author Patricia 'Pat' Phelps (Courteney Cox) as we see in a part of the promo of the upcoming episode.

Will the spirit's whispers, however, push the Phelps family even further down the rabbit hole? Or all that Pat has experienced is just a figment of her imagination at this vital juncture in her life? We can't wait to find out.

When will the final episode of Shining Vale premiere on Starz?

The final episode of the first season of the horror drama will premiere on the Starz channel on April 17, 2022. The new episodes air at 10.15 p.m. ET on Sundays. The episode will also be available to stream on Starz's official streaming platform.

Shining Vale Season 1, Episode 8 promo: Is there really no point of return?

True, relationships are at the heart of Shining Vale's horror story, and the closeness between Rosemary and Pat has been progressively developing to this breaking point, as spooky as it may appear.

The description of the show's eighth episode describes a devastating conclusion to Pat's book, with the Phelps family fighting for their souls as individuals and as a family. Plenty of The Shining references are featured, ax and all, with glances inside the morning after the house warming party.

Rosemary taunts Pat about her marriage to Terry (Greg Kinnear) in the clip, attempting to break the Phelps family down piece by piece. Pat tries to break free from Rosemary's grip and returns to the Wicca shop. In the finale preview, persuading Terry about the circumstances and what might happen is proving difficult.

More about the season one finale

Jeff Astrof contributed writing to the season one finale of Shining Vale, which was directed by Liz Friedlander. Astrof noted in a recent panel on the series that he wanted to squeeze some comedy out of the horror genre, and that the series would be similar to The Shining if it were made into a comedy. Greg Kinnear commented on the series' dynamics, saying,

"There's a lot of crazy sh*t that happens in this show, but if you can first and foremost buy that this family is real and that they are really going through all the things that are happening here, it makes the ride a hell of a lot better."

While we haven't heard anything regarding the renewal of the show for the second season yet, we'll keep an eye out. The season one finale of Shining Vale will air on StarZ on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 10.15 p.m. ET.

Edited by Somava Das