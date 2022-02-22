How old is Courteney Cox? Friends actor opens up on aging and injections

Courteney Cox, for the most part, is unconcerned by the aging process. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 57-year-old Friends star spoke out about growing older.

Cox plays Pat Phelps, an er*tic novelist going through a midlife crisis and menopause in the upcoming Starz dramedy Shining Vale. She said she can connect to her middle-aged character's emotional issues by remarking:

“I can obviously relate to being that age where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe I’m right here,’ and (asking) what makes you happy. I understand that midlife stuff completely.”

Courteney Cox opens up about aging, cosmetic surgery, and more

One of the things Cox has given up is undergoing cosmetic surgery to keep her youthful appearance from her time on Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

Aging is a scary concept in Hollywood, and Courteney Cox accepts that she became one of its victims. The 57-year-old star recounted receiving cosmetic treatments to seem younger in the past and the ensuing rumors.

She told NewBeauty magazine in 2017 that growing older is difficult, especially in Hollywood, and that she has been offered and suggested injections and fillers.

While it was immensely difficult for her to tackle the rumors, the bigger challenge was to feel comfortable in one's own body and skin.

When Courteney Cox realized how damaging the repercussions had been, she decided to quit once and for all. She noticed the horror that was visible in the photographs of her, where she looked unlike herself.

"I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."

Now she has new-found wisdom that doesn't cloud her mind any longer. She has enjoyed the life she has lived and is now confident enough to accept the wrinkles that her years have given her. She substantiated this by saying:

"There’s nothing wrong with being 60; I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

Courteney Cox now considers youth to be more of a sensation than a date on the calendar. That's why she was elated to play this character in Shining Vale, who is almost at the same point in life as her.

