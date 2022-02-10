Chucky TV series: Blu-ray release date, deleted scenes, and more about the horror series

Don Mancini's horror fiction Chucky has broken box office records since its genesis. Following its grand success on the digital platform, this will now be published on Blu-ray.

The series is based on Mancini's iconic Child's Play franchise, which follows the escapades of Chucky, the murderous Good Guy doll. The horror series has already been renewed for a second season.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Chucky on Blu-ray.

When is Chucky TV series: Blu-ray expected to release?

Universal will release the first season of Don Mancini's sleeper hit horror series on Blu-ray on April 12th.

The series, which was renewed for a second season in November, premiered in late 2021 on both SYFY and the USA Network.

The first season attracted a total of 9.5 million viewers. The show's executive producer is Nick Antosca, who previously worked as a showrunner on Channel Zero and The Act.

Chucky TV series: Blu-ray episodes, synopsis, and deleted scenes

In the first season, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos when an antique Chucky doll pops up at a suburban yard sale, and a series of horrible killings begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the appearance of enemies, and allies, from the sinister doll's past threatens to reveal the truth about the murders as well as the demon doll's secret origins as a seemingly regular boy who became this infamous monster.

The first season is available on Blu-ray and includes all eight episodes, weighing in at a total of 6 hours and 4 minutes.

Two bonus features are included in the Blu-ray. The featurette titled The Legacy of Chucky appears to be one of the special features. There are also several deleted scenes, which serve as the film's second bonus feature.

Chucky TV series: Blu-ray Cast

While there are many new characters, including a teen artist named Jake, played by Zackary Arthur, the show also introduces a sort of Chucky-verse, in which characters from the original franchise return and interact in ways they have never done before.

Brad Dourif returns as Chucky, Jennifer Tilly returns as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif returns as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent returns as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise returns as Kyle in the new series.

Mancini and Tilly have hinted that Glen/Glenda, Chucky and Tiffany's child from Seed of Chucky, will return for the second season.

