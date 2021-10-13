Where to watch 'Chucky'? Release date, trailer, and all about the SYFY series

After eight feature films since 1988, Child's Play star Chucky is set to appear in a television series on SyFy. The original writer of the Child's Play franchise, Don Mancini, will be the series showrunner.

In 2019, talks of developing this series gained traction, with SyFy eyeing Mancini to create the show. A year later, SyFy, owned by NBCUniversal, got the heads-up for a straight-to-series production.

Don Mancini continued the Cult of Chucky (2017) story, and the series will serve as a direct continuation of the film. This means that the franchise's reboot with 2019's Child's Play has not been retained in the SyFy series.

SyFy's Chucky TV series release details

The series will be available to watch on cable channels like SyFy or USA Network. It will be streamed on the following services - Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV Stream, or YouTube TV.

When will the Chucky TV series be released?

The series premiered on October 12 and will be available to watch on SyFy and USA Network at 8:00 PM ET. The show contains ten episodes which will be released weekly. However, no break in the episodic releases has been announced yet.

If there are no breaks, the Chucky TV series will continue until December 14.

Plot of Chucky SyFy series

The series will focus on 14-year old Jake Wheeler, a high-school student with artistic interests. Jake finds Chucky in a yard sale after the event of the 2017 film. The young artist brings the Good Guy doll home to incorporate into a sculpture. However, Chucky, being the horrific doll, quickly leads the show into chaos, murders, and terror.

Chucky series will explore LGBTQ+ representation through Jake as the teen figures out his own orientation. Furthermore, the show will focus on bullying.

Creator Don Mancini has also included the backstory to the serial killer Charles Lee "Chucky" Ray. The psychopathic killer is known for transferring his soul into the Good Guy dolls throughout the franchise.

Main Cast

Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky after 2017's Cult of Chucky.

Meanwhile, Jake Wheeler is portrayed by Zackary Arthur. Carina Battrick will play Caroline Cross in seven episodes.

Meanwhile, Alex Vincent and Christine Elise McCarthy will be reprising their roles as Andy and Kyle, respectively. Jennifer Tilly will also return as Tiffany Valentine (aka The Bride of Chucky).

Other recurring cast members include Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, and Devon Sawa.

Although the franchise has enjoyed success over 33 years, whether the new Chucky SyFy series will be more of a hit than the 2019 reboot remains to be seen.

