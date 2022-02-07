'Cut, Color, Murder' full cast list: Julie Gonzalo, Ryan McPartlin, and others star in Hallmark mystery film

Hallmark is back with another mystery, Cut, Color, Murder, premiering Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET/PT, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

With star leads, including Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin, the two-hour all-new signature mystery has an incredible lineup of cast members that will definitely keep the audience hooked until the end.

Cut, Color, Murder full cast list

In the mystery movie Cut, Color, Murder, Julie Gonzalo and Ryan McPartlin team up to solve a murder and find the criminal behind a gruesome act. According to the official synopsis by Hallmark:

“When a beauty pageant creator is found dead, a savvy hairdresser works with a detective and risks everything to clear the names of those she loves.”

Julie Gonzalo

The Argentine-American actress Julieta Susana Gonzalo portrays the character of Ali Bowden in the new Hallmark movie.

Before Cut, Color, Murder, the 40-year-old starred in various Hallmark movies, namely Jingle Bell Bride, Flip That Romance, The Sweetest Heart, Falling for Vermont, and Pumpkin Pie Wars.

On television, Gonzalo has worked in Veronica Mars and Eli Stone, along with many other shows. In 2008, the actress won the ALMA Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Eli Stone.

Originally from Buenos Aires, the actress has portrayed some renowned characters like Pamela Rebecca Barnes on the soap opera Dallas and Andrea Rojas on Supergirl.

The star has done various shows and movies, but most recently, she appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Lucifer. She was earlier seen as a star guest in Castle, Nikita, The Glades, and CSI: Miami.

Ryan McPartlin

Playing the character of Kyle Crawford in Cut, Color, Murder, Ryan McPartlin is best known for his role as Devon "Captain Awesome" Woodcomb in the action-comedy series Chuck on NBC.

Born and raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, McPartlin recently worked with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman as co-stars in Hunter Killer, and played Jessica Alba’s better half in two seasons of L.A.’s Finest.

The 46-year-old, who is also a certified personal trainer, has been married to his college sweetheart, former actress Danielle Kirlin, since October 26, 2002, and is the father of two sons.

Other Cast Members of Cut, Color, Murder

Produced by Mick MacKay, Jamie Goehring, and Shawn Williamson, other cast members of the movie include:

Eva Tamargo (Carol Bowden)

Grace Beedie (Chelsea Bowden)

Lynda Boyd (Rachel)

Brad Harder (Eric)

Princess Davis (Beth)

Nathan Witte (Darren)

Fred Henderson (Fred Wright)

Kehli O’Byrne (Sara Hendricks)

Berkeley Ratzlaff (Connor Hendricks)

Mike Dopud (Stan)

April Amber Telek (Olivia Stevens)

Brendon Zub (Sterling)

Rebecca Staab (Mitzi Stuart)

Madonna Gonzalez (PA)

Danny Wattley (Ken Newsom)

Matthew Clarke (Arnold Jackson)

Lydia Campbell (Hannah James)

Elizabeth Klimova (Liza Stevens)

AJ Crivello-Jones (Dan Reed)

Avery Silver (Contestant)

Tioluwa Babetunde-Alabi (Former Miss Golden Peaks)

Also Read Article Continues below

Directed by Stacey N. Harding and written by Ryan McPartlin, the Hallmark movie Cut, Color, Murder is slated to be released on February 6, 2022, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Edited by R. Elahi