Hallmark February movies 2022: Romantic films to look forward to 

Hallmark and romance are a fantastic mix. Every year when they unveil their Loveuary, formerly known as Love Ever After, selection, it gives us a chance to experience cozy movie nights again.

The Hallmark Channel's inaugural Loveuary event will take place in 2022, and it will celebrate love in all of its manifestations, from love at first sight to powerful friendships. Every weekend in February, it offers us the perfect occasion for a romantic supper for two and a Valentine's Day movie party.

Sure, there are plenty of romantic films available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, but the Hallmark Channel has you covered when it comes to passionate love stories.

Romantic Hallmark movies that are a must-watch this February

1) Dater's Handbook

Look no further if you want to see Meghan Markle on television this holiday season. Cassandra Barber, played by the former Suits star, is a lady determined to find her happily ever after who turns to a self-help book to better her dating abilities. She utilizes a checklist to select the proper man, but she falls in love with two of them.

2) All Things Valentine

In this sweet Hallmark film, a sarcastic blogger who runs an advice column transforms into a hopeless romantic after meeting her perfect mate. But she has no idea that her ideal man is holding a big secret from her.

3) All of My Heart

Lacey Chabert steals your heart in this endearing classic about a lady who inherits a wonderful property only to find that she has to share half of it with another man. While the two are diametrically opposed at first, they quickly learn that opposites attract.

4) The Wedding Veil

What exactly is it about? The Wedding Veil is the first episode of Hallmark's newest trilogy, and it depicts three college friends who discover an antique veil that is claimed to connect its bearer with their true love.

5) The Wedding Veil: Unveiled

In the second episode of The Bridal Veil trilogy, Emma travels to Italy to educate herself about and explore an enchanted wedding veil claimed to bring its owner love. She meets Paolo, the son of a local lace-making family, during her time abroad.

6) The Wedding Veil Legacy

Tracey meets Nick in the final episode of the trilogy, and he assists her in preserving an early edition of The New Colossus. Tracey helps Nick with his restaurant in exchange, but as they get closer, Tracey gets cold feet.

7) The Appetite for Love

When Mina is forced to leave her fiance and return to her hometown in Tennessee for employment, her world is flipped upside down. She has to persuade a restaurant owner, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend, to sell his property, but he puts up a fight. What could possibly go wrong?

Edited by Sabika