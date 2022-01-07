‘The Wedding Veil’ full cast list: Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and others in Hallmark’s trilogy movie

The Wedding Veil is the first installment of Hallmark’s new trilogy, revolving around three friends — Avery, Emma and Tracy. The friends find an antique lace wedding veil, which presumably brings true love to the person who possesses it.

The first film of the trilogy will show Avery keeping the veil, and will follow her journey to true love.

The official synopsis of The Wedding Veil reads:

“The friends agree to purchase the veil together and pass it along to each other to test whether or not the legend is true. Romantic curator Avery is the first to take possession and very soon after meets a handsome stranger, Peter (McGarry).”

“As they spend a carefree day together at a local museum, they share some uncanny coincidences that have Avery wondering if it’s fate.”

Will the magic of the veil work for Avery? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the cast members of the upcoming romantic drama.

Meet the cast of ‘The Wedding Veil’

1) Lacey Chabert as Avery

Lacey Chabert is famous for her Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners. She has also had roles in Party of Five, The Lost Tree and Lost in Space.

The critically acclaimed actress has appeared in several projects, including Not Another Teen Movie, The Crossword Mysteries, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, A Wish for Christmas, and Baby Daddy.

Prior to The Wedding Veil, Chabert featured in another Hallmark movie, Christmas at Castle Hart. The Mississippi-born is also an incredible voice artist and singer.

2) Autumn Reeser as Emma

With 68 projects to her credit, Autumn Reeser has done roles in The O.C., No Ordinary Family, Last Resort and The Arrangement. She has also shared screen space with Tom Hanks in Sully and Antonio Banderas in The Big Bang Theory.

In The Wedding Veil, she plays Emma, one of the three friends. She is a familiar face to the Hallmark audience as Reeser has featured in the network’s Christmas Under the Stars, Valentine Ever After and All Summer Long.

In personal life, she shares two children, Finneus and Dashiell, with ex-husband Jesse Warren.

3) Alison Sweeney plays Tracy

Alison Sweeney is an award-winning actress popularly known as Sami Brady from TV series Days of Our Lives. She has also appeared in Open by Christmas, Murder She Baked, Good Morning Christmas!, Love on the Air, Family Man and A Brand New Life. Sweeney has even hosted NBC’s The Biggest Loser for 13 seasons.

In personal life, she is married to David Alan Sanov and has two children together.

4) Kevin McGarry as Peter

Born in Ontario, Canada, Kevin McGarry got a taste of acting during his freshman year. He began his acting career in 2006, but got a major role in 2015 in the TV series Open Heart.

McGarry has also appeared in When Hope Calls, Saw 3D, Heartland and Schitt’s Creek. In The Wedding Veil, he plays Peter, Chabert’s love interest.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Wedding Veil also stars the following actors:

Fiona Vroom (Lucy)

Zachary Gulka (Jason)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Sonya)

Karen Kruper (Grace)

Christine Willes (Hilda)

Greg Rogers (Frederick)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Drew)

David Kaye (Jeff)

Thomas Darya (Ryan)

Emily Maddison (Nina)

Amira Anderson (San Francisco Concierge)

Natalie Von Rotsburg (Minister)

Aiyanna Miorin (Young Girl)

Linda Minard (Board Member #1)

Stephen Adekolu (Work Man)

Directed by Terry Ingram, the first movie of The Wedding Veil trilogy is written by Sandra Berg and Judith Berg. The script writers have drawn inspiration from a book titled “There Goes the Bride” by Lori Wilde.

The rom-com film is all set to premiere Saturday, January 8, at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark.

Edited by Saman