'Christmas at Castle Hart' full cast list: Lacey Chabert and others star in Hallmark romance

Christmas at Castle Hart is yet another Hallmark original, meant to be perfect for the holiday season. This movie has been shot in some beautiful locations of Ireland, Europe.

Christmas at Castle Hart revolves around Brooke Bennett, who recently lost her job and boyfriend. She and her sister plan to travel to Ireland during Christmas in search of their Irish culture.

As the sisters spend time at a local Irish pub, Brooke meets Aiden, Earl of Glaslough. He hires Brooke, assuming the sisters to be high-profile New York City event planners, for a Christmas event at his castle. Along the way of preparations, Brooks starts falling in love with Aiden, but will she tell him the truth? Let’s find out this Saturday.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cast members of Christmas at Castle Hart.

Lacey Chabert as Brooke in ‘Christmas at Castle Hart'

Lacey Chabert is an award-winning actress, best known for The Lost Tree, Mean Girls, Party of Five and Lost in Space. She has also appeared in Not Another Teen Movie, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Crossword Mysteries, A Wish for Christmas, Still the King and Baby Daddy.

Born in Mississippi, Chabert is also a renowned voice artist and singer. She will be seen playing the lead role of Brooke Bennett in Christmas at Castle Hart.

Stuart Townsend plays Aiden

Winning awards for Resurrection Man and XIII: The Series, Stuart Townsend is an incredible actor. His name is listed on IMDb's list of Attractive Actors. Plus, he is also a boxer.

Some of his movie credits include A Stranger in Paradise, Maggie Hill, Chaos Theory, Shade, Trapped, About Adam and Wonderland. He has also appeared in multiple television series, including Night Stalker, Robot Chicken, Elementary, Salem and Betrayal.

In Christmas at Castle Hart, Townsend will play the Earl of Glaslough Aiden Hart, who hires Brooke to plan an event for his castle.

Ali Hardiman to play Margot

Ali Hardiman plays Margot Bennett, Brooke’s sister, in Christmas at Castle Hart. She pushes Brooke to take a trip to Ireland, impersonate an event planner and listen to her heart.

Earlier, Hardiman had appeared in lesser projects. Some of them include Blasts from the Past, Finding Joy, The South Westerlies, Mental Heart, Assassins and Dub Daze.

Aoife Spratt as Siobhan

In Christmas at Castle Hart, Aoife Spratt portrays Aiden’s sister Siobhan Hart. In Aiden’s absence, she manages the finances of their castle and shares a cold relationship with her brother.

Before this Hallmark flick, Spratt worked on Locus of Control, Poster Boys, You Are Not My Mother, Trampoline, Storyland, and Captured.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Christmas at Castle Hart also features the following actors:

Kate O’Toole (Duchess)

Ali White (Clara)

Natalie Radmall-Quirke (Fiona)

Kevin McGahern (Cillian)

John Olohan (Fionn)

Sean McGinley (Liam)

Mark Lambert (Baron Kilcullen)

Breffni Holahan (Jennifer)

Donna Anita Nikolaisen (Paige Monaghan)

Gary Murphy (Mayor Odhran)

Lorcan Cranitch (Patrick)

Meanwhile, Christmas at Castle Hart is all set to premiere Saturday, November 27, at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark. It will air after Making Spirits Bright.

Directed by Stefan Scaini, the Hallmark romance is written by Paul Campbell and Rick Garman.

