‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ cast list: Kimberley Sustad and others in Hallmark’s romantic drama

The Nine Kittens of Christmas is the newest Hallmark movie that is set to be released this week. This feel-good flick is not just for those who enjoy the Christmas and holiday season, but also for animal lovers.

The official synopsis of The Nine Kittens of Christmas reads:

"Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they're tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”

The upcoming flick is said to be a sequel to The Nine Lives of Christmas, which premiered in 2014. The interesting fact is that the lead cast is returning with the new Hallmark movie.

Let's take a look at the cast members of The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

Kimberley Sustad as Marilee White

Kimberley Sustad is an American actress and writer who was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She is well known for her roles in The Twilight Zone, Unspeakable and Travelers. She has also worked in A Bride for Christmas, Spookville, Supernatural, Continuum, Alcatraz and Primeval: New World.

Sustad is a self-professed tomboy who likes Arabic pop music and loves to travel the world. Married to Scot Sustad (2004), she is a mother of two.

She was the lead actress in the original 2014 movie and now, she is returning with the same character, Marilee White, in its sequel, The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

Brandon Routh plays Zachary Stone

Brandon Routh is best known as Clark Kent/Superman in the 2006 movie, Superman Returns. He even has prestigious awards for his role in the superhero film. The Iowa-born actor has also appeared in several sci-fi superhero series, including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and The Batman.

In the previous movie, The Nine Lives of Christmas, he played firefighter and animal lover Zachary Stone who falls in love with Marilee. He is set to bring back the character to The Nine Kittens of Christmas after seven years.

Gregory Harrison as Sam

In the upcoming Hallmark movie, Gregory Harrison plays fire chief Sam who encourages Zachary to follow his heart. He was also one of the original cast members.

Harrison has been working in the television and movie industry for four decades. He is known for Picnic, Falcon Crest, Centennial, Chesapeake Shores, General Hospital, Sweet Carolina, 9-1-1, Rizzoli & Isles, Reckless, Safe Harbor, One Tree Hill and Trapper John, M.D.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Nine Kittens of Christmas also stars Stephanie Bennett (Jacelyn), Robyn Bradley (Harriet), Nathan With (Miles), Victoria Dunsmore (Gabi), Helenna Santos (Kate) and Carey Feehan (Kyle).

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ premieres on Thanksgiving Day

Hallmark channel’s event “Countdown to Christmas” has begun and The Nine Kittens of Christmas is a part of it.

Directed by David Winning, The Nine Kittens of Christmas will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, November 25 (Thursday), at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark. Viewers who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Sling, fubo TV and YouTube TV.

If anyone wants to watch the 2014 movie The Nine Lives of Christmas, then tune in to Hallmark on the same day at 5.59 pm ET.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan