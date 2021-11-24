How many siblings does Lacey Chabert have? 'Mean Girls' star reveals shocking death of sister Wendy

American actress Lacey Chabert’s sister, Wendy Chabert, has passed away at the age of 46. The Mean Girls star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news through an emotional message.

The 39-year-old wrote that the shocking demise of her sister has left her family “shattered” and “broken-hearted”. She also mentioned that her life would not be the same without her sister and asked her followers to keep the family and Wendy’s sons in their thoughts and prayers:

No immediate cause of Wendy’s death has been revealed so far, and it is likely her family will mourn the loss in private. Following news of her demise, several people flocked to Lacey Chabert’s comments section to convey their heartfelt condolences to the actress.

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure wrote:

“Lacey, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family. We love you, always here for you, my sweet sweet friend.”

Fellow Hallmark star Danica McKellar of The Wonder Years fame replied:

“Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all. ”

Lacey Chabert has three siblings: Chrissy Chabert, T.J. Chabert and Wendy Chabert. The Black Christmas actress has always shared a close bond with her sisters and brother.

A look into Lacey Chabert’s family

Lacey Chabert grew up with her three siblings (Image via Hallmark/Crossword Mysteries)

Lacey Chabert was born to parents Julie and Tony Chabert on September 30, 1982. She grew up with her two elder sisters and younger brother in a small town in Mississippi and often spent time in the woods with her siblings during childhood.

While Lacey gained recognition as a child actress and went on to establish a successful career in Hollywood, her siblings mostly stayed out of the spotlight. However, the Chabert siblings continued to share a close bond as they grew up.

The Hallmark network star often shares glimpses of childhood memories with her siblings on social media. In March 2016, the Chabert family went through a difficult time as Lacey’s brother Tony was diagnosed with leukemia.

The actress took to Twitter to ask for prayers from her fans and followers at the time. In August 2016, she provided an update about her brother’s health and mentioned he was in remission and healing. She also revealed that her brother and his wife were expecting a child together.

More recently, Lacey was left heartbroken after her elder sister Wendy’s sudden demise. Although the cause of her death is unknown, the incident is no doubt shocking and heartbreaking for the close-knit family.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lacey Chabert is married to her longtime partner David Nehdar. The duo tied the knot on December 22, 2013, in Los Angeles and welcomed their first child, daughter Julia, in September 2016.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee