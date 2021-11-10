'One December Night' full cast list: Peter Gallagher, Eloise Mumford, and others star in Hallmark flick

One December Night premieres this November 13. The two-hour movie will be a part of Hallmark's “Miracles of Christmas” programming event.

The winter film revolves around two music managers who must put their differences aside to oversee a televised reunion performance of their fathers with a ruptured past.

Here's a preview of the original heartwarming movie One December Night:

One December Night complete cast list

1) Peter Gallagher as Mike in One December Night

With over 40 years of experience, actor, musician and writer Peter Gallagher has countless notches on his belt.

On television, Gallagher starred as Mitch in two seasons of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix’s Grace & Frankie.

Peter will be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy, where he will play the role of Dr. Alan Hamilton. Between 2003 and 2007, Gallagher starred as Sandy Cohen in the drama series, The O.C.

Peter has appeared as a guest star on series such as The Conners, New Girl, The Good Wife, How I Met Your Mother and Rescue Me.

Gallagher received a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role as Buddy Kane in the movie American Beauty.

2) Bruce Campbell as Steve in One December Night

Bruce Campbell's recent work includes ABC's Adopted and Casey Tebo’s Black Friday. Bruce is also busy producing the next film in the Evil Dead franchise - Evil Dead Rise.

Campbell made his TV debut starring in the Fox series The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. He then appeared as a recurring guest star on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Campbell is also a New York Times bestselling author. He has published books including If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor, Hail to the Chin and Make Love the Bruce Campbell way.

In the multi-media industry, Campbell has voiced many characters, including Disney’s animated TV series Tarzan, Tangled, and the Warner Brothers film The Ant Bully.

3) Eloise Mumford as Quinn in One December Night

Eloise Mumford graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2009. She understudied Elisabeth Moss in Speed-the-Plow on Broadway, ultimately performing alongside William H. Macy and Raul Esparza.

Mumford debuted on television as one of the leads on Kyle Killen’s Fox series Lone Star.

The actress featured in all three of the Universal Pictures’ 50 Shades of Grey franchise films.

Eloise's recent projects include the independent film Standing Up, Falling Down, and the Disney+ series The Right Stuff.

Other stars in the Hallmark's One December Night, include:

Brett Dalton as Jason

Andrew Durand as Troy

Jenna Stern as Dianne

Jasmine Paige Forsberg as Addison

Beth Fowler as Lorraine

Julia Blanchard as Isla

Didi Conn as Norma

Sinclair Daniels as Brooke

Mark Smaltz as Principal Wilkes

One December Night premieres on November 13 at 10:00 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.

