Open by Christmas' full cast list: Alison Sweeney, Brennan Elliott and others star in Hallmark romance

Open by Christmas is one of Hallmark's most highly-anticipated movies from its "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

Premiering Friday, November 12, Open by Christmas revolves around Nicky, who finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, along with her best friend Simone, as she searches to find the anonymous author.

The two-hour movie includes stars Alison Sweeney, Brennan Elliott, Erica Durance and Michael Karl Richards.

Here's a preview of the holiday mystery movie Open by Christmas.

Open by Christmas complete cast list

1) Alison Sweeney as Nicky in Open by Christmas

Award-winning star Alison Sweeney is not only an actress, but a producer, director, content supplier, TV host and author as well.

Alison is the star and executive producer of Chronicle Mysteries and Hannah Swensen Mysteries, both for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Sweeney is a popular face for Hallmark fans. She has featured in movies such as Good Morning Christmas, Christmas at Holly Lodge, Love on the Air, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and Murder She Baked.

Sweeney began her acting career at the age of 16 with Days of Our Lives. Alison has hosted hit-series The Biggest Loser, for 13 seasons.

Alison has also released two non-fiction books, All the Days of My Life (So Far) and The Mommy Diet.

2) Erica Durance as Simone in Open by Christmas

Canadian actress Erica Durance got her big break when she played the iconic role of Lois Lane on Warner Bros. TV series Smallville.

After spending seven years and 140 episodes on the show, Erica was cast as the lead in her own show, Saving Hope. The show became Canada's most watched television show for three seasons.

Erica has featured in several television movies for networks such as Lifetime and Hallmark Channel. She has also starred as the lead character in New Line Cinema’s Butterfly Effect II.

3) Brennan Elliott as Derrick in Open by Christmas

Brennan Elliot played the pivotal role of Dr. Nick Biancavilla in Strong Medicine, for 88 episodes.

Over his two-decade career, Brennan has been a series regular in Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove. Elliott is also a popular face on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and has starred in A Christmas Melody, Love You Like Christmas and All of My Heart.

Brennan has also featured on the critically acclaimed and darkly comedic series UnREAL, for four seasons.

Elliott’s movie credits include 20th Century Fox’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Universal’s Curse of Chucky.

Other stars in the Hallmark original movie include:

Michael Karl Richards as Jeremy

Catherine Barroll as Miriam

Glen Gordon as Anthony

Iris Quinn as Linda

Fred Henderson as Dave

Linda Ko as Elaine

Patrick Rinehart as Reggie

Shadan Saul Guerrero as Elvira

Tiffani Timms as Yvette

Jarrod Evanyshyn as Richard

Miguel Castillo as Treyton

Alice Comer as Chloe

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Open by Christmas premieres on November 12 at 8.00 PM ET, on Hallmark Channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi