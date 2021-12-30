‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ full cast list: Jen Lilley and others in Hallmark’s New Year film

Hallmark brings yet another rom-com movie, Where Your Heart Belongs, which is a part of the network’s annual event, “New Year New Movies.”

Where Your Heart Belongs is the first flick of the programming event and is about former lovers falling for each other once again.

Mackenzie Sullivan, a NY marketing executive, has to visit her best friend’s hometown as her wedding is in two weeks. She gets excited to help her friend with the wedding but wonders what will happen when she sees her ex-boyfriend Dylan.

Interestingly, the to-be bride hired Sullivan’s former lover to help with the arrangements. The official synopsis reads:

“When a NY marketing executive returns home to help with her best friend's wedding, she learns the hard way that the love and support of family and friends means more than she’d ever imagined.”

‘Where Your Heart Belongs’ cast members

1) Jen Lilley as Mackenzie Sullivan

Jen Lilley wears multiple hats in the entertainment world. She is an actress, singer, songwriter, podcaster, and philanthropist.

Her best-known work includes the popular daytime TV series Days of our Lives and the Academy Award-winning movie, The Artist. She has also appeared in Disaster Date, General Hospital, Youthful Daze, Grey’s Anatomy, Yes I Do, Winter Love Story, and several other Hallmark films.

The philanthropist also has her podcast, Fostering Hope with Jen Lilley. Meanwhile, she will be seen in Hallmark’s Where Your Heart Belongs, where she plays Mackenzie Sullivan.

2) Christopher Russell plays Dylan

Born in Toronto, Canada, Christopher Russell is known for Star Trek: Discovery, Day of the Dead, Supernatural, and Land of the Dead.

He has also appeared in UnREAL, Jack Ryan, Van Helsing, Beauty and the Beast, Love in the Forecast and Love Again. His upcoming flick is Where Your Heart Belongs, where he plays the lead role of Dylan.

In personal life, Russell was a first-generation Canadian born to British parents. He is married to his long-time girlfriend, whose identity has not been revealed. The couple has two children: a daughter born in 2013 and a son in 2015.

3) Jill Morrison as Olivia Davis

Jill Morrison has been starring in TV shows and movies for a long time. She is known for Mean Girls, Project Blue Book and Fort Salem.

With 94 projects named to her credit, she has made appearances in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Maid, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, Supergirl, Van Helsing, and You, Me & the Christmas Trees.

In Where Your Heart Belongs, Morrison plays Olivia Davis, Sullivan's to-be bride and friend.

4) Nelson Wong as Tristen

Nelson Wong, who portrays Tristen in Where Your Heart Belongs, has 115 projects to his name. He is an actor, acting coach and voiceover artist.

His work includes A Timeless Christmas, Arrow, It Was Always You, Picture Perfect Mysteries, and Lucifer.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Where Your Heart Belongs’ cast list includes:

Robert Wisden (Elliot Sullivan)

Latonya Williams (Clare)

Benita Ha (Dawn)

Meghan Drew (Jasmine)

Devon Alexander (Stuart Hampstead)

Beatrice Zeilinger (Lorna)

Tom Pickett (Pastor)

Al Miro (DJ Hype)

Michael J. Carter (Mr. Rainnie)

Stephanie Hungerford (Michelle)

Beverley Elliott (Mrs. Aaronson)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Frank)

Hamza Fouad (Doctor Scott)

When will the Hallmark movie premiere?

Where Your Heart Belongs is all set to premiere on New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark.

Directed by Christie Will, the script has been penned by Kathryn Hudson, Catherine Reay and Christie Will. Produced by Navid Soofi, the executive producers of Where Your Heart Belongs are Timothy O. Johnson, Christie Will and Jen Lilley.

Edited by Srijan Sen