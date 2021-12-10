‘A Dickens of a Holiday’ full cast list: Brooke D’Orsay and others in Hallmark Christmas movie

Hallmark brings A Dickens of a Holiday, a new film that is a part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” event.

It revolves around director Cassie, who wants her community theater production play, A Christmas Carol, to be perfect. The play is on Christmas Eve and marks Dickens’ Victorian festival’s 100th anniversary in her hometown of Dickens, Ohio.

But things go sideways when the lead actor backs out at the last minute. She then reaches out to a Dickens native and her former high school mate Jake, who is an action movie star. While they initially find it difficult to work together, the duo becomes comfortable with each other along the way.

Will holiday magic bring the two closer? Only time will tell. Check out the official synopsis of A Dickens of a Holiday here:

“To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites Jake, an action movie star and former high school classmate, to play Scrooge in 'A Christmas Carol'.”

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members.

Brooke D’Orsay as Cassie

Born in Toronto, Canada, Brooke D’Orsay is best known for Drop Dead Diva, Royal Pains and Two and a Half Men. The comedy actress has also appeared in Grace and Frankie, Gary Unmarried, 6Teen and Happy Hour.

Some of D’Orsay’s TV movie credits include Hot for My Name, Nostalgic Christmas, Christmas in Love and A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love.

In A Dickens of a Holiday, she plays the lead role of Cassie the director.

Kristoffer Polaha as Jake

Kristoffer Polaha portrays action hero Jake in the Hallmark film. He will be seen charming his way into Cassie's heart.

Polaha is an actor and producer who is known for Where Hope Grows, Jurassic World: Dominion, Wonder Woman 1984 and A Work of Art. He has also appeared in several TV series including The Good Doctor, Condor, Mystery 101, Castle and Backstorm.

Polaha is married to actress Julianne Morris and they have three kids together.

Camille Mitchell plays Marilyn

In A Dickens of a Holiday, Camille Mitchell will be seen as Marilyn.

The veteran actress is best known for Ships in the Night, The Architect’s Dream, The Healing Powers of Dude and Somewhere Between. She has won multiple awards for her short films — A Mother’s Love (2012) and By the Fountain (2016).

According to Mitchell’s Twitter bio, the Vancouver native is also a writer, director and dog lover.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, A Dickens of a Holiday also stars the following actors:

Max Archibald (Brandon)

Jovanna Burke (Allison)

Robert Leaf (Ray)

Cheryl Swan (Nancy)

Lauren Robek (Denise)

Chad Willett (Craig)

Nathan Lynn (Ben)

Greg Rogers (Mayor Givens)

Cheyenne Rouleau (Leah)

Laura Yenga (Millie)

Anthony Demare (Thomas)

Eric Pollins (Andy)

Todd Matthews (Robert)

Nevin Burkholder (Hank)

Dave Santana (Nathan)

Neetu Garcha (TV Interviewer)

When will ‘A Dickens of a Holiday’ Air?

Directed by Paul Ziller, the Hallmark flick is written by Mark Hefti and Julie Sherman Wolfe. Cynthia Chapman is the producer.

Also Read Article Continues below

A Dickens of a Holiday is all set to premiere Friday, December 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Hallmark. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services like fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider